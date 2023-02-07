Read full article on original website
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts - Official Big Game Spot Teaser Trailer
The name’s Mirage. A new Autobot makes his debut as a legendary Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8 in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theatres June 9. Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.
Room of Requirement Conjuration - Seasonal Decorations
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide details all of the Seasonal Decorations you can conjure while in the Room of Requirement. These items require Moonstone to make and some of their blueprints are even found in chests throughout the world.
Tire Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Tire Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Crossed Wands: Round 2
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the second round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. This second round appears during Professor Hecat’s Assignment 1, following The Locket’s Secret. She'll want you to complete a second round of Crossed Wands before she'll teach you Incendio.
Exhaust Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Field Guide Page - Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy
This tapestry depicts Barnabas the Barmy’s foolish attempts to teach trolls the art of ballet. You can find near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, up one floor from the Charms Classroom Floo Flame on a short hallway leading to more stairs up to the Astronomy Tower.
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Locked Door Dungeons
If you travel to the Dungeons, that's near The Astronomy Wing by the Transfiguration Classroom floo flame. You'll find a few locked doors. The first one will be a level 1 door.
Arithmancy Door Potions Classroom
To find this arithmancy door, fast travel to the Potions Classroom. After you do that, walk through the doors and begin making your way downstairs. Once you reach the end, you'll run into a locked level 1 door.
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
Daily Deals: Tears of the Kingdom Is Up at Amazon, Save $10 on a Nintendo Switch OLED, and More
Today marks exactly three months until we'll all be playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But before that can happen, you've got to buy it! We've got you covered in today's Daily Deals for all things Zelda, including securing your preorder of the game at Amazon, grabbing the super cool new amiibo, revisiting Breath of the Wild while you wait, or even upgrading to a slightly discounted Nintendo Switch OLED model. Plus, there are other great deals to check out today, like Sonic Frontiers for $39.99, a free $10 gift card when you preorder upcoming games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S still in stock, and more.
Locked Door Transfiguration Classroom
Fast-travel to the Transfiguration Classroom in The Astronomy Wing. After you spawn, enter the class right in front of you. If you walk to the west side of the room, you'll find a level 1 locked door.
The Map Chamber
The Map Chamber is the nineteenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you briefly reunite with Professor Fig and uncover more truths within the Map Chamber. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of The Map Chamber quest within...
Herbology Class
Herbology Class is the tenth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you begin your first class in learning the inherent strengths of the magical plants around Hogwarts, and how you can put them to good use! This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts...
Mount Weobry
You get another boost in level cap from 22 to 25. The shops also have new items for you to look at if you like. Take the time to do a bit of training before moving on.
How to Get Troll Bogeys
Trying to complete Professor Onai's Assignment side quest to unlock the Decendo spell in Hogwart Legacy? Well, there's a good chance you're probably wondering how you can find the requested ingredient, Troll Bogeys. Thankfully, Troll Bogeys are quite easy to get your hands on, as you can opt to either...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for February 10-14
The weapons wizard, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
Lodgok's Loyalty
Lodgok's Loyalty is the thirty-seventh main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you investigate the Coastal Mine to find Lodgok and put a stop to Ranrok's drilling plans. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Lodgok's Loyalty quest...
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review
If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...
