ELON Musk has revealed that some of ChatGPT's responses concern him.

ChatGPT is a natural language chatbot powered by artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk has revealed that some of ChatGPT's responses concern him Credit: Getty Images - Getty

ChatGPT is a natural language chatbot powered by AI Credit: Alamy

Developed by tech company OpenAI, the chatbot can complete many tasks in seconds, including writing essays, poems, and even complex code.

However, many experts have expressed concern about the tool, despite its impressive software.

One of these critics is Twitter's newest owner and billionaire Elon Musk.

On Monday, the Tesla CEO said in a tweet the advanced chatbot is "concerning."

Musk's comment was in response to a retweet of a screenshot that displayed ChatGPT's answer to a hypothetical question.

The question, posed by journalist Aaron Sibarium, asked ChatGPT if it's ok to "utter a racial slur" in order to "disarm a nuclear bomb."

In response, ChatGPT answered: "It is never morally permissible to utter a racial slur—even if doing so is the only way to save millions of people from a nuclear bomb," per Sibarium's screenshot.

Meanwhile, the thread that Musk commented on was retweeted by Liv Boeree, who stated above the screenshot: "This summarises better than any pithy essay what people mean when they worry about 'woke institutional capture.'"

Musk's comment quickly sparked debate on Twitter among thousands of users.

"Elon musk apparently thinks it's 'concerning' that an AI chatbot won't use a racial slur," Mashable reporter Matt Binder tweeted.

Retweeting Binder's comment, controversial commentator Ben Shapiro chimed in: "I'm sorry that you are either illiterate or morally illiterate, and therefore cannot understand why it would be bad to prioritize avoiding a racial slur over saving millions of people in a nuclear apocalypse."

Meanwhile, Satvik Sethi, the CEO of JoinCircle, tweeted to Musk directly: "Usage of racial slurs isn’t a subjective thing.

"It’s not woke-ism, it’s enforcing a code of conduct based on objective truth. 'Concerning,' says the man whose platform also suspends and/or bans someone for using racial slurs," he added.

Since ChatGPT was launched by OpenAI in November it has been the topic of many heated discussions.

For starters, educators and professors have caught students using the tool to cheat.

And journalists and other writers are concerned that the software is going to take over their jobs.