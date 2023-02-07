ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

KCTV 5

KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northcassherald.com

Area man charged in brutal rape

PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
KCTV 5

Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Riverside police investigate after 3 men are stabbed, 1 is shot

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Riverside Police Department is investigating after three men were stabbed and another was shot on Wednesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the Skyline Apartments in the 5100 block of NW Karen Blvd. Police went to the area after receiving a call about...
RIVERSIDE, MO
KCTV 5

Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMZU

Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses

OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
OAK GROVE, MO

