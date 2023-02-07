Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
KCPD still seeking information following 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still seeking information following a homicide that happened in October of 2021. On Oct. 22, 2021, EMS and police went to the area of E. Meyer Boulevard and Olive Street at 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about an injury accident. They arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver, who we now know was 57-year-old Joseph Young, was unresponsive. EMS started treating Young and took him to the hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries.
KCPD confirms death in east KCMO last October as homicide, identifies victim
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has ruled the death of a victim in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue in east KCMO as a homicide.
KMBC.com
Officials promise 'substantial development' in Excelsior Springs kidnapping, rape case next week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — After weeks of silence, the Clay County, Missouri, Prosecutor's Office says it is ready to provide the public with an update on a case that rocked the small town of Excelsior Springs. The prosecutor's office has planned a news conference for 3 p.m. on Tuesday...
KCTV 5
Authorities ID human remains found by dog in October, continue investigating homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says human remains that were unearthed by a dog in late October have been identified and that they are still investigating the person’s death as a homicide. On Thursday, the police department said that human remains found in...
KCTV 5
FBI investigating bank robbery in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that happened in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday at about 4:46 p.m. The authorities said it happened at the Commerce Bank at 8901 State Line Road. The suspect made a verbal threat regarding an explosive device, according to...
KC man sentenced after using fake gun in attempted Independence restaurant robbery
Bryan Byers, who attempted to rob an Independence restaurant with a fake gun, but was stopped when employees fought back, was sentenced in federal court for the robbery.
KCTV 5
Lawsuit accuses 5 Kansas City officers of excessive force
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers have been named in a lawsuit accusing them of excessive force and more. The lawsuit contains several allegations. It claims one of the officers pushed a man to the ground face first, that two of them falsified a report,...
northcassherald.com
Area man charged in brutal rape
PLEASANT HILL – A 54-year-old Pleasant Hill man is being held in the Cass County Jail on $100,000 bond on an aggravated rape charge after he allegedly picked up a 52-year-old woman in Kansas City, took her to his residence in the 19000 block of M-291 Highway between Raymore and Pleasant Hill, raped and assaulted her and held her at the property against her will.
KCTV 5
Officials investigate overnight stabbing near Lawrence apartments
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have opened an investigation into an overnight stabbing near a Lawrence apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 10 p.m. officials were called to an apartment complex in the 2500 block of W. 6th St. as well as Lawrence Memorial Hospital with reports of a possible stabbing. The person who called for help told officials the victim had already been taken from the scene to the hospital.
KCTV 5
Riverside police investigate after 3 men are stabbed, 1 is shot
RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Riverside Police Department is investigating after three men were stabbed and another was shot on Wednesday night. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. at the Skyline Apartments in the 5100 block of NW Karen Blvd. Police went to the area after receiving a call about...
KMBC.com
FBI searching for 8-year-old Washington boy who may be in the Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help to find a missing child who may be in our area. Authorities are looking for 8-year-old Breadson John. Authorities said Breadson John was reported missing in June 2022 after members of...
KCTV 5
Grandview police searching for suspect in early-morning shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with a serious injury Wednesday morning. The shooting happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. at the Victory Apartments located at 12322 3rd Street, Grandview, Missouri. Police said the victim is expected...
KMZU
Oak Grove police try to locate assault witnesses
OAK GROVE – The Oak Grove Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses of an assault over the weekend to come forward. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the incident in question happened shortly after 10 p.m. Feb. 3 at Scrapyard Bar and Grill. The police department is looking to identify anyone who was present and witnessed the assault or anyone involved.
Missing teen found safe, Kansas City police say
Police said Shakir Thomas was last seen Tuesday around 6 a.m. in the area of 110th and Cypress.
KC gun store owner sentenced for selling machine gun components
Former Kansas City gun store owner, Charles Lee Weston, sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison for selling machine gun components.
3 men stabbed, another shot at Riverside apartment complex
According to Riverside police, three men were found stabbed and another shot at the Skyline Apartments near Karen Boulevard and Gateway Avenue.
Mother of man killed watching KC sideshow says events need secure space
The mother of a 20-year-old Kansas man shot and killed while watching a sideshow says her son just wanted to watch fast cars burn rubber.
Kansas City, Missouri, police search for missing 13-year-old boy
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen on Thursday.
Grandview police investigate shooting that injured one person
Grandview police investigate a shooting that injured one person at Victory Apartments overnight.
KMZU
KC men sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City men are sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months...
