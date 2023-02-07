Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
Yardbarker
Volkanovski-Makhachev title bout headlines UFC 284
It's champion vs. champion in the main event of UFC 284. Saturday night's event is headlined by the two undisputed best in their weight classes, both of whom have meritorious claims at pound-for-pound No. 1. The card in Perth, Australia, will be headlined by one of Australia's own in featherweight...
sportszion.com
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski Purse, Payouts, Salaries: How Much Will the Fighters Make?
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
WATCH: Brutal Power Slap KO Floors Dana White
Dana White, head of the UFC, has come up with a new sport that you’d have be a pain-loving fool to participate in. It’s called Slap Fighting and the name tells you all you need to know. Two jokers in the same weight class step into the ring and repeatedly slap one another as hard as humanly possible until one participant is knocked unconscious. Isn’t that a great way to give yourself immediate and long-term brain/head damage? Bingo!
Boxing Scene
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
Boxing Scene
Oleksandr Gvozdyk Returns on Feb. 11 MarvNation Card, Wants to Fight ‘Top Guys’ In 175-Pound Division
Four years after his last fight, light heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk will be ducking through the ropes once again. The former 175-pound champion from Ukraine is coming out of retirement this Saturday to take on Argentina’s Jorge Daniel Miranda in a six-round light heavyweight bout at The Derby Room Pomona at Fairplex in Pomona, Calif.
BoxingNews24.com
“GGG vs. Jaime Munguia: Who wins?” asks Oscar De L Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t given up attempting to set up a fight between his fighter Jaime Munguia and Gennadiy Golovkin. Oscar would like a massive amount of pressure to be exerted on Golovkin by the boxing public to fight Munguia, but that’s not going to happen due to the flimsy resume of his fighter.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol back in gym training: Will it be Canelo or Beterbiev?
By Craig Daly: Dmitry Bivol is back in the gym training for his next fight in April or May against an opponent still to be determined. Unless Bivol has someone else in mind for his next fight, such as Eddie Hearn’s fighter, Joshua Buatsi, he might end up sitting idle until late summer.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolando “Rolly” Romero Is Gifted A Shot At WBA 140-Pound Champ Alberto Puello
By Vince D’Writer: Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed in the 140-pound weight class, boxing contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero has somehow leapfrogged Gary Antuanne Russell and Ismael Barroso as he’s set to face the WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) in April, at a venue that has yet to be determined.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser
Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
ng-sportingnews.com
Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2023 boxing match
A two-division champion and a long-standing super-featherweight contender battle it out to crown a WBC super-featherweight champion. In a clash of styles, Rey Vargas faces O'Shaquie Foster on February 11. The fight takes place inside San Antonio’s Alamodome. Vargas has won gold at super-bantamweight and featherweight. He is ready...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"
Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
Boxing Scene
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
BoxingNews24.com
In Defense Of Rolly Romero
By Alex Fesl: Sometimes, I feel like boxing fans forget that boxing is supposed to be entertaining and compelling. You will often hear fight fans complain that certain boxers are boring and their fights put them to sleep. Often, all time greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr, Andre Ward, and Wladimir Klitschko are ridiculed by fight fans for their defensive styles. Current boxers like Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are also criticized for their “safety first” approach to the sweet science.
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero to challenge Alberto Puello for WBA 140-lb title in April
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) will be challenging unbeaten Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) for his WBA light welterweight title in his first fight in the 140-lb division in April. Rolly is ranked #7 with the World Boxing Association at light welterweight, and it’s...
