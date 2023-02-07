ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse

By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
Yardbarker

Volkanovski-Makhachev title bout headlines UFC 284

It's champion vs. champion in the main event of UFC 284. Saturday night's event is headlined by the two undisputed best in their weight classes, both of whom have meritorious claims at pound-for-pound No. 1. The card in Perth, Australia, will be headlined by one of Australia's own in featherweight...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brutal Power Slap KO Floors Dana White

Dana White, head of the UFC, has come up with a new sport that you’d have be a pain-loving fool to participate in. It’s called Slap Fighting and the name tells you all you need to know. Two jokers in the same weight class step into the ring and repeatedly slap one another as hard as humanly possible until one participant is knocked unconscious. Isn’t that a great way to give yourself immediate and long-term brain/head damage? Bingo!
BoxingNews24.com

“GGG vs. Jaime Munguia: Who wins?” asks Oscar De L Hoya

By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya hasn’t given up attempting to set up a fight between his fighter Jaime Munguia and Gennadiy Golovkin. Oscar would like a massive amount of pressure to be exerted on Golovkin by the boxing public to fight Munguia, but that’s not going to happen due to the flimsy resume of his fighter.
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol back in gym training: Will it be Canelo or Beterbiev?

By Craig Daly: Dmitry Bivol is back in the gym training for his next fight in April or May against an opponent still to be determined. Unless Bivol has someone else in mind for his next fight, such as Eddie Hearn’s fighter, Joshua Buatsi, he might end up sitting idle until late summer.
BoxingNews24.com

Rolando “Rolly” Romero Is Gifted A Shot At WBA 140-Pound Champ Alberto Puello

By Vince D’Writer: Despite the fact that he hasn’t competed in the 140-pound weight class, boxing contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero has somehow leapfrogged Gary Antuanne Russell and Ismael Barroso as he’s set to face the WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) in April, at a venue that has yet to be determined.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Rey Vargas, O’Shaquie Foster - Face To Face at Final Presser

Undefeated two-division champion Rey Vargas and top 130-pound contender O’Shaquie Foster squared off and exchanged verbal barbs at Thursday’s final press conference before they meet for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship this Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. (photos by Amanda Westcott)
ng-sportingnews.com

Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster undercard: Complete list of fights before main event in 2023 boxing match

A two-division champion and a long-standing super-featherweight contender battle it out to crown a WBC super-featherweight champion. In a clash of styles, Rey Vargas faces O'Shaquie Foster on February 11. The fight takes place inside San Antonio’s Alamodome. Vargas has won gold at super-bantamweight and featherweight. He is ready...
Boxing Scene

Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"

Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
Boxing Scene

Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch

Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
BoxingNews24.com

In Defense Of Rolly Romero

By Alex Fesl: Sometimes, I feel like boxing fans forget that boxing is supposed to be entertaining and compelling. You will often hear fight fans complain that certain boxers are boring and their fights put them to sleep. Often, all time greats like Floyd Mayweather Jr, Andre Ward, and Wladimir Klitschko are ridiculed by fight fans for their defensive styles. Current boxers like Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are also criticized for their “safety first” approach to the sweet science.
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero to challenge Alberto Puello for WBA 140-lb title in April

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) will be challenging unbeaten Alberto Puello (21-0, 10 KOs) for his WBA light welterweight title in his first fight in the 140-lb division in April. Rolly is ranked #7 with the World Boxing Association at light welterweight, and it’s...
