ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Wizards, Hornets Hoping To End Losing Streak

The Washington Wizards will face the Charlotte Hornets at home in The District tonight. Both teams are dealing with losing streaks and hoping to stop the bleeding tonight. The Wizards have more reasons to get the win as they actually have something to play for. The Hornets on the other hand have their eyes set on the NBA Lottery and Draft as many have to wonder is this team really tanking.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Markkanen and the Jazz host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Jazz have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Utah ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

San Antonio plays Detroit on 12-game road slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-41, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to stop its 12-game road losing streak when the Spurs visit Detroit. The Pistons are 7-21 on their home court. Detroit is 5-24 in games decided...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Charlotte faces Boston on 6-game road skid

Charlotte Hornets (15-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (39-16, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to break its six-game road skid when the Hornets play Boston. The Celtics are 23-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the league with 45.0 rebounds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls' inability to shoot and make threes evident in loss to Brooklyn Nets

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy knows what he's talking about when it comes to the importance of the three-pointer. After all, he used that weapon to great success in steering the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. And so, when the coach-turned-broadcaster mentioned late in the game between Chicago and Brooklyn that the Bulls weren't going to win many games without making a lot of threes, he wasn't wrong.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Grizzlies snap three-game skid, 104-89, against Bulls

The Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) defeated the Chicago Bulls (26-28) 104-89 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak and Chicago’s three-game winning streak. Ja Morant led all players with 34 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks. Desmond Bane totaled 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Brandon Clarke posted his sixth double-double of the season off the bench behind 13 points and 13 rebounds, including a season-high 11 defensive rebounds.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in danger of missing second straight game with hip injury

DeMar DeRozan sat out the Chicago Bulls‘ 15-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The general assumption was that the 33-year-old was merely held out for rest purposes given that it was the second night of a back-to-back set. However, his injury status for Thursday’s tilt against the Brooklyn Nets seems to point to the notion that his hip injury could be more serious than initially perceived.
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Hawks finish trip with loss to Pelicans

The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their five-game road trip with a 116-107 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the visitors with 22 points behind five made threes, Trae Young adding 16 points and 16 assists. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points while C.J. McCollum added 21 points.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy