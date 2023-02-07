Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Yardbarker
Wizards, Hornets Hoping To End Losing Streak
The Washington Wizards will face the Charlotte Hornets at home in The District tonight. Both teams are dealing with losing streaks and hoping to stop the bleeding tonight. The Wizards have more reasons to get the win as they actually have something to play for. The Hornets on the other hand have their eyes set on the NBA Lottery and Draft as many have to wonder is this team really tanking.
FOX Sports
Markkanen and the Jazz host conference foe Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves (29-28, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Minnesota in a matchup of Western Conference teams. The Jazz have gone 4-5 against division opponents. Utah ranks ninth in the NBA with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led...
NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' 116-105 win over the Bulls
The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Thursday and won 116-105. Chicago leads the regular-season series 2-1. For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 points and six assists while Cam Thomas had 20 points and six rebounds. Joe Harris had 18 points and Yuta Watanabe had 14 points.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
FOX Sports
San Antonio plays Detroit on 12-game road slide
San Antonio Spurs (14-41, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (14-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will attempt to stop its 12-game road losing streak when the Spurs visit Detroit. The Pistons are 7-21 on their home court. Detroit is 5-24 in games decided...
FOX Sports
Charlotte faces Boston on 6-game road skid
Charlotte Hornets (15-41, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (39-16, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will attempt to break its six-game road skid when the Hornets play Boston. The Celtics are 23-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks fifth in the league with 45.0 rebounds...
Player grades: Bulls struggle without DeRozan, fall to Grizzlies
The Chicago Bulls had their three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies,. Chicago was without DeMar DeRozan in the loss due to right hip soreness, who was sorely missed. Memphis jumped out to a 12-point first quarter lead, holding the Bulls to just 14 points in...
Bulls lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road
Chicago Bulls logo (Photo credit: NBA.com) The Chicago Bulls lost their 28th game of the season with a 104-89 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 7, on the road. The Bulls were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who finished with a team-high 28 points and 17 rebounds in...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game. The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls' inability to shoot and make threes evident in loss to Brooklyn Nets
Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy knows what he's talking about when it comes to the importance of the three-pointer. After all, he used that weapon to great success in steering the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. And so, when the coach-turned-broadcaster mentioned late in the game between Chicago and Brooklyn that the Bulls weren't going to win many games without making a lot of threes, he wasn't wrong.
NBA
Grizzlies snap three-game skid, 104-89, against Bulls
The Memphis Grizzlies (33-21) defeated the Chicago Bulls (26-28) 104-89 on Tuesday, snapping a three-game losing streak and Chicago’s three-game winning streak. Ja Morant led all players with 34 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and five blocks. Desmond Bane totaled 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Brandon Clarke posted his sixth double-double of the season off the bench behind 13 points and 13 rebounds, including a season-high 11 defensive rebounds.
Player grades: Spencer Dinwiddie scores 25 as Nets beat Bulls 116-105
The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Thursday and won 116-105. Chicago leads the regular-season series 2-1. For the Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie had 25 points and six assists while Cam Thomas had 20 points and six rebounds. Joe Harris had 18 points and Yuta Watanabe had 14 points.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in danger of missing second straight game with hip injury
DeMar DeRozan sat out the Chicago Bulls‘ 15-point loss against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. The general assumption was that the 33-year-old was merely held out for rest purposes given that it was the second night of a back-to-back set. However, his injury status for Thursday’s tilt against the Brooklyn Nets seems to point to the notion that his hip injury could be more serious than initially perceived.
chatsports.com
Hawks finish trip with loss to Pelicans
The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up their five-game road trip with a 116-107 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Bogdan Bogdanovic led the visitors with 22 points behind five made threes, Trae Young adding 16 points and 16 assists. For the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram scored a game-high 30 points while C.J. McCollum added 21 points.
Nets vs. Bulls game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time
The Brooklyn Nets (32-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) host the Chicago Bulls (26-28, ninth in the Eastern Conference) at Barclays Center on Thursday for the third of four matchups between the teams this season. Chicago currently leads the regular-season series 2-0. In the first game, a Bulls 108-99 win...
