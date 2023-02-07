ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30

Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?

“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June

Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations

If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue'

GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August. In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.
Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
