Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Who’s Putting Up FAKE ‘No Trespassing’ Signs In Wyoming?
Let's say you're hunting, or camping, on public land, and you came across a "No Trespassing" sign. Maybe you should go back. The map or, more typically these days, your GPS, shows that you are safely on BLM land. So what's with the sign?. Sometimes it's put there by someone...
Wyoming Emergency Rental Assistance Ends on June 30
Another pandemic program is ending, as the Wyoming Department of Family Services announces that payments to help Wyomingites cover their rent and housing will stop this summer, if not sooner. The Wyoming Department of Family Services will distribute the final rental and utility assistance payments from Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance...
This Animal Video Would Be Really Odd In Most States, Not Wyoming
Wyoming is the land of 'OH, WOW'. You never know what is coming around the corner. Devil's Tower standing tall above the surrounding areas. the view of Casper from the top of Casper Mountain. looking at a cliff with names of those pioneers that passed through here on the Oregon...
Wyoming Filmmaker Says Film Incentives Bill Deliberately Killed By House Majority Leader
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A failed Wyoming film incentives bill did not just run out of time for consideration, it was hidden behind a political curtain, an advocate of House Bill 92 has told Cowboy State Daily. “It was a calculated decision to place House...
Wyoming is Growing, Where Are the New Residents Moving From?
“Employment opportunities have always been the driving factor for Wyoming’s migration trend, but the pandemic played a significant role in 2020. Many people chose to relocate to less populated, lower cost areas during the pandemic, and the increased availability of remote work made this possible.” ~ State of Wyoming Department of Administration & Information.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program Payments End in June
Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will end its rental, utility and housing stability assistance payments in June, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Households with questions about their extension application status or what months they can apply for funding should contact the ERAP...
Wyoming GOP Email Suggests Opposition to Amendment Ending Underage Marriage
The Wyoming Republican Party is taking no stance – but is directing people to the opinion that House Bill 0007 is “concerning” and erodes the martial rights of Wyomingites – underage or otherwise. Since its introduction, House Bill 0007 – sponsored by Dan Zwonitzer of House...
Wyoming, 24 other states, NRA sue ATF regarding stabilizing braces
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a coalition of 25 states and the National Rifle Association suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, ruling on stabilizing braces. The case, Firearms Regulatory Accountability Coalition, Inc., v. Merrick Garland, was filed in the United States District Court...
Which Wyoming Road Ranks As One Of The Worst In The Country?
Interstate 80 travels through 11 states and is one of the top 10 deadliest and most dangerous to drive in the United States. Wyoming has over 400 miles of I-80 and ranks as one of the worst stretches of road in the country. High Winds, winter weather, black ice, speed...
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
Hilarious Story Of Why This Wyoming Politician’s Photo Has A HOLE!
When I first moved to Wyoming I was invited to visit the Wyoming state capital and was given a tour by the current Speaker Of The House, Tom Lubnau, of Gillette Wyoming. We stopped at some photos of past legislative bodies. He pointed to one framed group of House members...
Is It Really True That Wyoming Is A Maple Syrup State?
10 years ago, the University of Wyoming put out a report that said the Cowboy State could actually produce maple syrup. 10 years later, with the help of a grant, the maple syrup production testing is beginning. On as recent episode of the University of Wyoming's Barnyards & Backyards: Rural...
Facebook Poll Says The Best Pizza In Wyoming Is In Lusk, Agree?
February 9th is National Pizza Day and Wyoming may not be known as a pizza state, but we do have some great choices for pizza. The History of pizza dates back to the ancient Egyptians, Romans and Greeks, flatbread with toppings was a common meal for many. The pizza we...
Study Says Idaho Wouldn't Have to Subsidize Oregon Counties if They Join Idaho
BOISE - An analysis of the economics of the Greater Idaho movement proposal, which seeks to make select Oregon counties part of Idaho, has been released by conservative think tank Claremont Institute. The study finds that although Oregon’s spending per resident in northwestern Oregon is comparable to its spending per...
These Wyoming Slopes Rank First in U.S. Skiing Destinations
If there's one thing Wyoming's mountain ranges are suitable for, it's skiing. From Laramie to Cody, our state is home to stunning winter landscapes perfect for carving up powder or enjoying a session of nordic skiing. But according to Trip Advisor, only one Wyoming slope is one of the United States Best Places to Ski in 2023. Can you guess where?
Lawsuit claims county horse racing decision cost 'millions of dollars in lost revenue'
GILLETTE — The Campbell County Commission is being sued for damages to make up for “millions of dollars in lost revenue” in a lawsuit that could go to trial in August. In a lawsuit that was put on hold in anticipation of a Supreme Court decision in a related lawsuit, Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs are suing the commissioners for “damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” according to court documents.
Bill Would Give Wyoming Doctors Free Pass To Prescribe Alternative Drugs For COVID
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives wants doctors to have a lot of latitude in prescribing medications to treat COVID-19. The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee wrestled with House Bill 119 on Wednesday morning, which would authorize Wyoming physicians to...
Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Sign Bill One Step Closer To Law After Committee Approval
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Posting false “no trespassing” signs should amount to hunter harassment, according to a bill that came one step closer to becoming Wyoming law Thursday. House Bill 147 got unanimous approval from the Senate Travel, Recreation Wildlife And Cultural Resources...
Wyoming A Step Closer To Banning Transgender Girls In School Sports With Definitive 28-3 Senate Vote
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Four days after another professional female athlete vowed to boycott her league for allowing biological males to compete in the women’s division, the Wyoming Senate passed a bill banning males from female school sports. Bethany Hamilton, a surfer who lost...
