BATON ROUGE - Two minors are accused of forcing a 70-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and North 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was standing in the doorway of her car when she was jumped by the teens, police said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO