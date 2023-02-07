Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night....
wbrz.com
Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - Two minors are accused of forcing a 70-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and North 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was standing in the doorway of her car when she was jumped by the teens, police said.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. A...
brproud.com
Grandmother of toddler killed by stray bullet plans anti-violence rally in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The grandmother of Devin Page Jr. is committed to trying to make a difference in the capital city after the toddler was shot and killed last year in Baton Rouge. Cathy Toliver created the “Help 5 Stay Alive” initiative, in which she suggests the community check...
Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
Criminal investigation ongoing after horse death, university reports
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University leaders are condemning what happened to a horse, causing it to fall over and die in front of the university law school Monday night. A spokesperson said Friday that the actions leading up to the animal’s death were disturbing and hinted that they...
New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
wbrz.com
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A four-month-old child was discovered sleeping next to a deadly drug when law enforcement conducted a raid on a Baton Rouge home, prompting a call to child services. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was investigating 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who lived in a Baton...
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
brproud.com
Southern University condemns animal abuse after horse collapses, dies on campus; investigation ongoing
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University released a statement Friday after a horse ridden onto campus collapsed and died on Monday. The horse reportedly died near the Southern University Law Center. A spokesperson for the university said the horse did not belong to any part of the school’s campus.
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
wbrz.com
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
wbrz.com
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
wbrz.com
Police: Murder suspect found with guns, drugs during Gonzales narcotics bust
GONZALES - Police found drugs and high-powered weapons at a home that's long been under observation by law enforcement, leading to the arrest of a man who's currently awaiting trial for murder in another parish. The Gonzales Police Department said the bust happened Tuesday at a home on W Bordelon...
I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Public School System are investigating claims that a bus driver was smoking marijuana during a route on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Parents and other family members tell the WAFB I-TEAM that the driver was speeding, driving erratically, and smoking...
