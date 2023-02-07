ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Pair of 14-year-olds arrested after midday carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - Two minors are accused of forcing a 70-year-old woman out of her car at gunpoint just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and North 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The victim was standing in the doorway of her car when she was jumped by the teens, police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to the woman as she stood in the doorway of her vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pair wanted for stolen ATM, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to catch a pair who stole an ATM. According to officials, EBRSO was dispatched to the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway due to a robbery on Friday, February 10.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy