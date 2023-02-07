Read full article on original website
Ohio Pork Council Presents Awards During Annual Pork Congress
Press Release from the Ohio Pork Council: LIMA, OHIO – At the awards luncheon held during the Ohio Pork Congress on February 8, 2023, several volunteers were recognized for outstanding contributions to the Ohio pork industry. The Ohio Pork Industry Excellence, Service, Pork Promoter of the Year, Manager of the Year, and Friend of Pork Industry awards were presented.
Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all over Ohio take part in ODNR's Wildlife Workshop
FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Educators in Northwest Ohio are learning how to find some educational opportunities in the biggest classroom that they can use, the great outdoors. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife hosted their annual project wild workshop. Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all across the state took part in the day-long hands-on workshop that focuses on animals and plants that people can find in their backyards. Plus, Project Wild also promotes conservation and environmental practices that they can teach their students. Unlike other teaching tools, the outdoors doesn't cost a thing.
Juergen Waldick sworn in as Ohio Third District Court of Appeals judge
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Changes happening in Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals as long-time Allen County prosecutor Juergen Waldick is sworn in as the court's newest judge. It was a packed house as the oath of office was given that shifted Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick from in front of the bench, to a place on the bench of Ohio's Third District Court of Appeals.
Last open forum invites Shawnee residents to give feedback on plans for schools
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - The final open forum was held Thursday night to hear what the public has to say about the plans to update Shawnee's school buildings. After the last forum back in November, the firm SHP narrowed down their options and presented their final plan to everyone for input on Thursday night. The group has been working with the state of Ohio and educators for a year to decide what should be done about the aging school buildings.
