FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Educators in Northwest Ohio are learning how to find some educational opportunities in the biggest classroom that they can use, the great outdoors. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife hosted their annual project wild workshop. Teachers, naturalists, and camp leaders from all across the state took part in the day-long hands-on workshop that focuses on animals and plants that people can find in their backyards. Plus, Project Wild also promotes conservation and environmental practices that they can teach their students. Unlike other teaching tools, the outdoors doesn't cost a thing.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO