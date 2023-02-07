Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance's BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
CoinDesk
Cardano Upgrade Aims to Improve Cross-Chain Features as On-Chain DeFi Crosses $100M TVL
An upcoming upgrade on Cardano will make enhancements to cross-chain functionality for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications building on the network, developers tweeted Thursday. The proposal was submitted on Wednesday and will take effect on...
CoinDesk
EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre Set to Plead Guilty to Role in Alleged $59M Ponzi Scheme
The CEO of cryptocurrency and forex trading platform EminiFX is now expected to plead guilty for his role in an alleged fraud that federal prosecutors say duped investors out of $59 million. Eddy Alexandre,...
CoinDesk
Cross-Chain Protocol Stargate Finance’s Token Surges by Double Digits on Trader Joe Partnership
Cross-chain bridge protocol Stargate Finance's native STG token surged 13% over the past 24 hours following its announced plan toteam up with Avalanche-based decentralized exchange Trader Joe to unlock omnichain fungible tokens.
CoinDesk
DeFi Giant MakerDAO to Introduce Aave Rival Dubbed Spark Protocol
MakerDAO, thedecentralized finance (DeFi) giant that facilitates the generation of the DAI stablecoin, is releasing a lending platform that will rival Aave, one of Ethereum's largest DeFi products. Spark Protocol, which is a fork...
CoinDesk
Hermès Wins Trademark Lawsuit Against MetaBirkins NFTs, Setting Powerful Precedent for NFT Creators
Afterseveral days of deliberation, the nine-person jury in the copyright infringement trial between Hèrmes and non-fungible token (NFT) artist Mason Rothschild ruled Wednesday in favor of the French luxury brand. The Hermès lawsuit...
CoinDesk
FanDuel Co-Founders Raise $4M for Digital Music Collectible Startup Vault
Vault, a digital music collectible (DMC) format created by co-founders of sports betting giant FanDuel, has raised $4 million in a Series A funding round led by Placeholder VC. The funding will go toward furthering the DMC format and accelerating development of an open-source Vault protocol, according to a press release.
CoinDesk
Web3 Gaming Platform Ajuna Raises $5M in New Private Financing
Decentralized gaming platform Ajuna Network has raised $5 million in a new private funding round led by blockchain-focused venture capital firm CMCC Global. The announcement coincided with the Friday launch of the startup's "Awesome Ajuna Avatars" non-fungible token (NFT) game collection, which is inspired by the company's flagship game, BattleMogs.
CoinDesk
Payments Company Affirm Is Shutting Down Its Crypto Business
Payment network Affirm (AFRM) is shutting down the cryptocurrency service it started in 2021, according to a letter toshareholders on Wednesday. Affirm Crypto will close on March 2. The shutdown is part of a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins to Close, Citing Market Conditions
Bitcoin exchange LocalBitcoins is set to close this month in response to the "ongoing very cold crypto winter." LocalBitcoins, based in Helsinki, is one of the longest-running exchanges. It started 10 years ago and...
CoinDesk
Crypto Payments Firm MoonPay and NFT Marketplace LooksRare Ink Partnership
Web3 payments firm MoonPay is teaming up with non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace LooksRare to allow traders to easily purchase cryptocurrency and NFTs on the platform, the companies said Thursday. MoonPay's infrastructure aims to help...
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Bank of America: Innovation to Expand Decentralized Finance Functionality Over Time
The correction in digital asset markets last year led to a shift in focus and capital from speculative trading to projects with real-world functionality. However, decentralized finance's (DeFi) current functionality "barely scratches the surface," Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Wednesday.
