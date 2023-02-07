ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

New hotels proposed in Columbia could help increase tourism

COLUMBIA - Two new hotels in Columbia are in the works of being built off of Highway 63. One potential hotel, WoodSprings Suites, is proposed on the northeast side of Highway 63, next to Zaxby's. The other hotel, Tru by Hilton, would be between Nocona Parkway and Ponderosa Street, near Discovery Parkway.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Columbia

A Columbia convenience store sold a Mega Millions lottery ticket that is worth $1 million after Tuesday night's drawing, according to a press release from the Missouri Lottery. The ticket, sold at Alta Convenience on East St. Charles Road, matched all five white-ball numbers — 9, 15, 46, 55 and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Ameren Missouri receives key approval for its largest-ever facility

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri announced Wednesday a key approval in the planned acquisition of the company’s largest-ever solar facility. The Huck Finn Solar Project will be constructed on the border of Audrain and Ralls counties. Construction is expected to bring about 250 jobs and produce energy to power approximately 40,000 homes, Ameren said.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Emergency repairs to be completed on Highway 63 over I-70 starting Sunday

COLUMBIA – One lane of southbound Highway 63 over Interstate 70 in Columbia will close on Sunday for emergency bridge repairs. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the lane starting at 8 a.m. Derek Lepper, MoDOT Central District bridge engineer, said crews will repair a plate on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday advertising a closing sale with 10% to 30% off the entire store, according to the Columbia Missourian. It is near the vacant Macy's building, which closed in 2016.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri tech school hosts largest career expo on record

LINN — State Technical College of Missouri held its annual career expo on Wednesday. This was the largest career expo the college has planned. This year, the career expo was split into two sessions due to such high demand from visiting employers. The expo included a morning session where...
LINN, MO
KOMU

Columbia police chief addresses officer shortage at Citizens Police Review Board training

COLUMBIA - The Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) met for another training Wednesday night, and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was featured in the presentation. It was the second training since the Columbia City Council voted to disband the board in August 2022. Council voted to disband the board due to multiple resignations, a lack of appeals, and board infighting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney movies on eBay

JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia couple was sentenced Wednesday in federal court after illegally transporting DVDs into the United States and selling them on eBay. Tabitha Rodgers, 43, and Clint Rodgers, 49, were sentenced in separate appearances and received separate charges. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced to four years in federal prison without parole and her husband was sentenced to one year without parole.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Pettis County clerk sues commission and IT department for alleged non-consensual recordings

PETTIS COUNTY - The Pettis County clerk and two employees claim they were recorded without consent in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. Bill Taylor, Pettis County presiding commissioner; Jim Marcum, western district commissioner; Israel Baeza, eastern district commissioner; and Brett Denomme, the director of the county's information technology department, are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
KOMU

Grass fire burns half an acre in Audrain County Tuesday

A grass fire spread through a residential area Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri. A resident at the 600 block of East Orange Street was burning items in his yard when the fire spread beyond his control, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD). The department responded around noon and extinguished...
MEXICO, MO
KOMU

Columbia hair salon to offer veterans free haircuts for Valentine's Day

COLUMBIA - The Captain's Quarters hair salon will be spreading love to veterans this Valentines Day by offering them free haircuts on Tuesday. "This is our way of honoring our Vets next week," said Susan Haines, who owns the hair salon and is also the director of the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Luke Mann earns SEC Baseball Preseason honor

BIRMINGHAM - SEC conference coaches selected Luke Mann for the Preseason All-SEC First Team Recognition. Mann, MU's senior third baseman, becomes the first Mizzou player to earn the preseason All-SEC honor since 2018. The St. Louis native posted career bests in every significant offensive statistical category in the Tigers 2022...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Jefferson City flies past Blair Oaks to complete the 2nd half comeback.

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City erase a 15-point second half deficit to defeat Blair Oaks 56-50. The Jays celebrated senior night before tipping off against the Falcons, honoring seniors Cole Heller, Tripp Maassen, Steven Samuels, and manager Aarush Deshpande. Jefferson City used points off of turnovers to give themselves an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Moberly couple arrested after hours-long police standoff

MOBERLY − A Moberly man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday after an hours-long standoff with police. Police say Cornell Luchien had multiple active warrants for his arrest, including from a January traffic stop where he fled from officers. He was charged with resisting arrest/fleeing the scene Wednesday in connection to the January incident.
MOBERLY, MO

