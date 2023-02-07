ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Funeral held for former Atlanta First Lady Bunnie Jackson-Ransom

ATLANTA — Family, friends and members of the Atlanta community gathered to honor Atlanta's first Black First Lady. A funeral service was held Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church for Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was affectionately known as Bunnie. Jackson-Ransom served as Atlanta's First Lady when her husband, Maynard H....
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down

ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

