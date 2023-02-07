ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO