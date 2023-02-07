Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Robins and Blue Jays Don't Signal the Arrival of Spring Here, But The Sounds of Other Birds WillDeanLandMarietta, GA
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Why Atlanta is a Thriving Hub for Business and InvestmentInformed InsightAtlanta, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Related
Why US Capitol rioters were not charged with domestic terrorism, but Atlanta public safety training site protesters are
ATLANTA — An 11Alive viewer wondered why the January 6th U.S. Capitol defendants are not facing domestic terrorism charges, while protesters here in Atlanta against the proposed public safety training facility are facing those charges. FBI Director Christopher Wray has been clear about his views on the people who...
Georgia law protects those who call for help in overdose emergencies from facing charges
ATLANTA — As overdoses across Georgia started to rise in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, community, local and state leaders knew something had to be done to slow the the number of deaths. In 2014, the legislature passed the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. It's important...
Missing woman | Agrees to dinner but never shows, Cherokee Co. deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County deputies need help finding a missing 65-year-old woman who agreed to meet up with friends but never showed up. Laura Ann Linden was reported missing after she missed a meetup with friends. "She was supposed to meet her friends with dinner, but never...
Funeral held for former Atlanta First Lady Bunnie Jackson-Ransom
ATLANTA — Family, friends and members of the Atlanta community gathered to honor Atlanta's first Black First Lady. A funeral service was held Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church for Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, who was affectionately known as Bunnie. Jackson-Ransom served as Atlanta's First Lady when her husband, Maynard H....
1 killed after massive fire tears through apartment complex outside Marietta
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police and fire authorities from both the city of Marietta and Cobb County are responding to a fire that killed one person at an apartment complex Monday, officials said. Cobb County Fire said they are not releasing the victim's name until their family is notified.
Preliminary report released for plane that made emergency landing on Buford highway
BUFORD, Ga. — The National Traffic Safety Board released new details Friday on what forced pilots of a single-engine plane to make an emergency landing on a highway in Buford last month. The incident happened on Jan. 24, when the small plane shut down all lanes of I-985 in...
'It makes me so angry' | Henry County family of 12 given 7 days to move out of tornado-damaged home
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — It's now been one month since tornadoes touched down across the 11Alive viewing area. They left a wide swath of damage in their wake, and many people are still trying to pick their lives back up. That includes a Henry County family with no place to live as of Sunday.
Victims facing mental health issues one month after devastating tornadoes
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — One month after devastating tornadoes, the damage to homes and businesses are obvious in Spalding County - while the impact on mental health is much more difficult to see. A month later, Tommy Willis is still feeling the trauma. “Three trees fell right there,” said...
Celebration of life planned for beloved Atlanta nightclub owner gunned down
ATLANTA — A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday for a beloved Atlanta nightclub owner who was gunned down at the Republic Lounge in West Midtown. On Feb. 4, Michael Gidewon was shot and killed allegedly by someone who knew him at the club. Police said suspect Jonathan Soto, 39, is wanted in connection to his death. The Gidewon family is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to Soto's capture.
Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire. This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight. Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die. Crews did not provide details on how...
Itty Bitty is on the loose! | Georgia goat with spinal disability enjoys new life on wheels
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — There is a new goat rolling around town and she's just a kid with new wheels. Despite her name, Itty Bitty has brought her big personality to TMMA Farms and Sanctuary in Walton County, Ga. The baby goat is recognizable by the brown markings on her face, her love of life and her wheelchair.
1 dead in shooting at popular DeKalb County sports bar, 1 in custody: Police
STONECREST, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting took place outside a popular DeKalb County sports bar -- just hours after the Super Bowl on Monday morning. Authorities said one person is in custody and they're still searching for another suspect. It happened at DaBomb Sports Grill...
Security guard shot after couple tries to leave Dunwoody restaurant without paying, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A security guard was shot in the arm Saturday night after a couple tried to leave a restaurant without paying their tab, Dunwoody Police said. Officers were called to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. just before 11 p.m. after a man was shot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
Driver turns himself in, released on bond in deadly Canton Thanksgiving Day crash: Cherokee sheriff
CANTON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. A 24-year-old turned himself in over the weekend in connection with a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. A news release stated William Clark was taken into custody...
Kamala Harris visits Atlanta, speaks about Georgia's role in addressing climate change
ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris has now been added to the distinguished list of dignitaries to visit Georgia Tech. On Wednesday, Harris spoke to students, school officials and residents about the role the state of Georgia and the city of Atlanta will play in addressing climate change. “This...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
'I almost lost my house' | Woman speaks on how she fell victim to romance scam, FBI offers tips
ATLANTA — As Valentine’s day approaches, romance scammers are looking to cash in on potential victims looking for connection. And while these scams are nothing new, the FBI says since the pandemic hit, these scams have really tramped up online. In 2021, victims lost almost $1 billion to scammers, leaving them not only broken hearted, but broke.
Missing in Georgia | Police searching for 27-year-old Atlanta woman
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are still searching for a 27-year-old woman whose been missing for nearly a month. Ashley Lollis was reported missing Jan. 17, according to Atlanta police. Officers said she was last seen in the area of Campbellton Road SW. Anyone who has seen her or may...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1