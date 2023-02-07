Flying Squirrels pitcher listed as top left handed prospect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Major League Baseball’s top left-handed pitching prospect is currently on the Richmond Flying Squirrels roster.

According to MLB’s official website , 21-year-old Kyle Harrison is the league’s top-ranked prospect among left-handed pitchers, and the 18th-ranked prospect overall.

Harrison hails from San Jose, California and was a third-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2020. Harrison was assigned to the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate, on May 24, 2022.

Last season, Harrison helped the Flying Squirrels clinch their first playoff spot since 2014 when he threw a league-high 11 strikeouts to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs.

Harrison started 18 games in 2022, finishing with a 4-2 record, 127 strikeouts and a 3.11 ERA. He was also named to the All-Star Futures Game, which showcases the top minor leaguers.

Richmond fans who want to see one of the best prospects in baseball can start attending games on April 7 at The Diamond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.