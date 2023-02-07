BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Vivian Murphy Lott, 92, of Blackville, were held at 2 o’clock p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Carl Kleinholz officiating; burial was in the Blackville Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Memorial contributions may be given to the Blackville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 365, Blackville, S.C. 29817. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Day Break of Aiken and Edisto Hospice of Orangeburg for all of the love, care, and concern that they have shown Mrs. Vivian. A special thank you to her caregivers, Mary Ann Reed and Richie Jenkins.

BLACKVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO