greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Nicholtown native Chandra Dillard’s 20+ years of public service
Time is tight. Chandra Dillard’s racing between obligations in the Upstate and a General Assembly session that’s starting in Columbia. Thoughts of providing a quality home for everyone are top of mind, whether the District 23 South Carolina representative is at the Statehouse, or her family house. “I’ve been in public service for over 20 years,” the Nicholtown native shares. “Even when I was on [Greenville] City Council, I was still in the affordable housing lane. That’s my passion. Long before it became sexy and a dire need, I’ve been working on this journey.”
greenvillejournal.com
Cut from Royal cloth: Downtown’s oldest Black congregation installs 16th pastor
Vinson Royal’s father was a pastor. His four brothers were pastors. So you’d be forgiven for believing that that lineage, and those family ties, would more likely have called him to the pulpit long before he went off to college. “Ironically, I was born into it, but I...
Congestive heart failure survivor holding fundraiser to help others
After years of wearing two heart assisting devices, three open heart surgeries, and miraculous heart and kidney transplant, Wayne is now wanting to help others with his foundation, Heart to Heart 911 Inc.
wfxg.com
Reports of shooting near MLK & 12th St. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared and no further information is available. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and 12th St. According to dispatch, the call came in at around...
holycitysinner.com
Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook named Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio
COLUMBIA, SC- The ETV Commission has selected Dr. Stephanie Frazier Cook to serve as Interim President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and Public Radio (SCETV). Dr. Cook will begin serving as Interim President and CEO on March 4. On Feb. 2, current President and CEO Anthony Padgett announced his...
Built by slaves, railroad line in St. Matthews could get on National Register of Historic Places
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — A railroad cut that runs through the Calhoun County town of St. Matthews is rooted in state history. According to the Calhoun County Museum, oral history indicates it was hand dug in 1840 by enslaved African Americans contracted from local plantations. “I think it’s very...
New program in Orangeburg giving students a head start on college
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An advanced dual enrollment program is helping Orangeburg County high school students stay one step ahead in getting their higher education. “The students who have access to college classes early, the rigor level, they’re more prepared when they get out there. They have an idea of how college is," said Orangeburg advanced college coordinator Stephanie Alford.
WRDW-TV
What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Ruth Stover
BARNWELL - Funeral services for Ruth Mae Hooley Stover, 72, of Barnwell, will be held 10 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at the Edisto Mennonite Church, 6614 Farrells Road, Branchville, S.C. 29432; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Memorial contributions may be given to Edisto Mennonite Church, care of Aden Diem, 1942 Thunder Road, Olar, S.C. 29843. Pallbearers will be Wendell, Conrad, Dwayne and Wesley Stover, Brian Weaver and Derrick Stover.
wfxg.com
City of Augusta hosting hiring fair
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta is hosting a hiring event for jobs in the local government. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Linda Beazley Room in the Augusta Municipal Building on Telfair St. The city is hiring...
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Vivian Murphy Lott
BLACKVILLE - Funeral services for Vivian Murphy Lott, 92, of Blackville, were held at 2 o’clock p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with the Reverend Carl Kleinholz officiating; burial was in the Blackville Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Memorial contributions may be given to the Blackville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 365, Blackville, S.C. 29817. The family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you to Day Break of Aiken and Edisto Hospice of Orangeburg for all of the love, care, and concern that they have shown Mrs. Vivian. A special thank you to her caregivers, Mary Ann Reed and Richie Jenkins.
WJBF.com
'The spirit led me to go': Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. ‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after …. A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a...
thepeoplesentinel.com
More than 40 years of loving God and loving people
Dr. Stephen Marshall Burnette, known as Pastor Steve, retired from full-time pastoral ministry on January 31, 2023. He preached his last sermon at First Baptist Church of Williston on Sunday, January 29 and celebrated with loved ones afterwards with a luncheon. He retired after more than 40 years in the ministry at churches across South Carolina, including the past nine years at FBC Williston. He also was previously pastor of FBC Barnwell for about 15 years.
WLTX.com
If you were in Columbia fifty years ago, you were snowed in
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifty years ago locals say it was a Winter wonderland in Sumter. The ground was covered in snow, streets were too slick to drive and school was out for days. Now dubbed the 'the Great Southeast snowstorm' cost $30 million in damages to homes, roads and...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after shooting at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of a shooting at Burger King on York Street. According to dispatch, the incident was called in at 8:38 p.m. on Wednesday. Two victims were taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds. One...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Douglas "Doug" Stewart Hightower Sr.
ULMER - Douglas Stewart (Doug) Hightower Sr., age 69, husband of Brenda Brant Hightower, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home. Mr. Hightower was a native of Bamberg County. Son of the late Charles Wesley and Marie Spires Hightower. He was a retired heating and cooling technician and a member of Ghents Branch Baptist Church. He was a hard-working family man that always placed his family first.
abccolumbia.com
Support from Meals on Wheels is increasing in the Midlands; Currently a waitlist
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of seniors in the Midlands needing support from Meals on Wheels is increasing. There is currently a long waitlist for Meals on Wheels, according to Senior Resources. Senior Resources says its Meals on Wheels program is currently serving over 600 clients a day with...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Patricia Birt, Anthony Chavis engaged
Charlie and Darlene Birt of Olar are proud to announce the engagement of their daughter, Patricia Birt of Olar, to Anthony Chavis of Blackville. He is the son of Mike and Paula Chavis of Blackville. The bride-elect is a 2017 graduate of Blackville-Hilda High School and a 2020 graduate of...
