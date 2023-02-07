ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

4-year-old dead after trailer home fire in Atascosa, authorities investigating

ATASCOSA, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old was found dead from a trailer home fire in Atascosa on Sunday morning. According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal, someone called 911 around 9:20 a.m. to report a fire in the 17900 block of Shepherd Road. Firefighters arrived and found the trailer engulfed in heavy fire, and learned that someone was reportedly trapped inside.
ATASCOSA, TX
KTSA

Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
WINDCREST, TX
KTSA

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

foxsanantonio.com

Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX
