Police search for missing elderly man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for a missing elderly man with a medical condition last seen on Friday. Gregory Taylor, 69, was last seen on West Hollywood Avenue near San Pedro Avenue on the north side of town. He is 5'9" tall, weighs about 200 pounds,...
Police investigating after woman found with single gunshot wound in shoulder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with a single gunshot wound in the shoulder and now police are investigating. Officers received calls for a shooting and arrived to East Martin and Taylor streets where they found an SUV around 3 a.m. Monday. Police say that multiple addresses were...
Man shot outside pediatric clinic; one in custody
SAN ANTONIO — One person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot outside a pediatric clinic, the San Antonio Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of SE Military Drive near Old Corpus Christi Road. Authorities said one person is in custody, and another...
Man shot in both legs in apparent west-side shootout, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after police say he got caught in the middle of an apparent shootout on the west side late Sunday night. The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. on San Luis St. near South General McMullen. Police say they’re having a...
‘Does not appear to be suspicious’: Luling police recover rest of skeletal remains, ID still pending
LULING, Texas – The skeletal remains that were found by a family’s dog in Luling late last week have all been recovered, though the identification is still pending, according to police. On Saturday afternoon, Luling police said the remains came from an abandoned building not far from the...
4-year-old dead after trailer home fire in Atascosa, authorities investigating
ATASCOSA, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a 4-year-old was found dead from a trailer home fire in Atascosa on Sunday morning. According to the Bexar County Fire Marshal, someone called 911 around 9:20 a.m. to report a fire in the 17900 block of Shepherd Road. Firefighters arrived and found the trailer engulfed in heavy fire, and learned that someone was reportedly trapped inside.
'We failed her' | Family of Maria Llamas question search after her remains are found near where she disappeared
SAN ANTONIO — A couple of weeks after DNA results confirmed a woman missing for six years was no longer alive, her family is now sharing more about they know about her disappearance. What they know now is leaving them with more questions than answers. Last month, the family...
Case of mistaken identity leads to southeast-side shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the torso after what police are saying could simply be a case of mistaken identity. The incident occurred on the 200 block of Coney Street near Pyle Street on the southeast side of town around 10:47 p.m. Saturday. Police say a...
Texas police department investigating bones, skull found by dog
A Texas police department is working to figure out where skeletal remains came from, and who they belong to, after someone called 911 and said their dog brought home what appeared to be a human skull.
Man shot, critically injured after tasing off-duty officer outside far West Side restaurant, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and critically injured after tasing an off-duty Somerset police officer outside of a Twin Peaks restaurant overnight, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at 11:55 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW Loop 410, on the far West Side.
'It absolutely crushes you': After losing her hands and feet, Pleasanton mother returns home to family
PLEASANTON, Texas — Krystina Pacheco is living proof that a mother’s love knows no boundaries. The 29-year-old returned home on Saturday after spending months in the hospital with a nearly deadly case of septic shock. Pacheco entered the hospital just days after giving birth to her second child last October.
Police want to know your thoughts on how to reduce violent crime in SA
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department wants to hear from you on how to reduce violent crime here in San Antonio. They’ll be holding their first meeting Monday to discuss the violent crime reduction plan. It was developed in partnership with UTSA’s Criminology and Criminal Justice...
Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
Police take man wanted for shooting brother into custody after brief chase
SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Loop 410 were shut down following reports of a barricaded person inside of a vehicle Friday afternoon. San Antonio Police said the suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Quincy Street earlier on Friday. Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to...
Teens killed by fentanyl are showing up on Texas billboards
CONVERSE, Texas — At 17 years old, Danica Kaprosy was struggling with insomnia and food allergies that caused her pain. While her family tried to find alternatives to strong pain medications, she eventually decided to meet someone she found online to get some Percocet. But the pill she took...
SCAM ALERT: Caller impersonating BCSO sergeant, demanding residents pay up to avoid arrest
SAN ANTONIO – If you receive a phone call from someone claiming they’re with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and are demanding money from you in order to avoid being arrested, don’t pay up. The sheriff’s office warned residents of the scam calls Saturday night on...
Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
'My babies are my number one motivation' | San Antonio mother loses both hands and feet after giving birth
HOUSTON, Texas — It's an incredible story of recovery after a Texas mother nearly lost her life after giving birth to her baby girl. But in saving her life, the mother of two had to have both of her hands and her feet amputated. She finally gets to go home Saturday after getting rehabilitated in Houston.
Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone
ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
