Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
UPDATE: Peoria Police chief issues statement after State’s Attorney ruling on officer-involved shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond
4:13 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria has issued a statement following Friday’s ruling by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. In it, the Chief says, " We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was “legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm.” Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards.”
14-year-old arrested after investigation into 2022 armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Normal Police arrested a 14-year-old boy Tuesday after a lengthy investigation into two separate armed robbery incidents. Police say that on December 7, 2022, two victims were approached bys suspects in Fairview Park who displayed a firearm and threatened the victims. The suspects took the...
Peoria Police looking for suspect in armed carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police looking for a man suspected in a Wednesday night armed carjacking. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Underhill at around 8:23 p.m. They located an adult man who told them a man armed with...
Woman arrested for weapons offenses, battery after alleged attack on another
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 21-year-old woman was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID and battery after she allegedly attacked another woman. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says Nyla K. Brackenridge was arrested after being identified by a woman who said...
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
Bloomington Police: Prevent gun violence before it starts in 2023
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The City of Bloomington had five-gun related homicides last year. So far, in 2023 there have been no shots fired incidents or homicides. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington says the goal is to keep it that way by working with the youth and with a potential gun buyback event.
Legal aid offered during Saturday workshop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria attorney is hosting a workshop Saturday for people needing legal help. It’s lawyer Yolanda Riley’s fourth such workshop, which will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Trewyn School’s Wraparound Center at 1419 South Folkers Avenue. Those...
Honor for retired Manual High School band teacher is music to his students’ ears
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s a new street name in Peoria - George Graves Jr. Avenue - to honor the retired teacher who gave thousands of students the gift of music, education and appreciation. Graves was the well-respected band director at Manual High School, so respected that an...
Peoria Public School board candidate back on the ballot after legal battle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After being removed for what she and her attorney consider a clerical error, Keisha Alexander is back on the ballot once again per a ruling from Peoria County court. She was removed earlier this year after her challenger and former PPS Board President Martha Ross...
UPDATE: High winds to blame for thousands losing power Thursday in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The Ameren Illinois outage map shows many without power across Central Illinois. That number is much lower than the couple of thousand the map showed earlier in the day. A 25News crew near the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino around 10 a.m. witnessed part of a tree...
Unknown number of people displaced after fire in Bartonville Thursday night
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - A house fire in Bartonville Thursday night has left an unknown number of people displaced. Assistant Bartonville Fire Chief Drew Zachman says there were no injuries and a damage estimate is currently not known. The fire happened at a home on McClure Court. Heavy smoke...
Mapleton house fire sparked by heat lamp
MAPLETON (25 News Now) - A house fire in Mapleton Friday afternoon was caused by a heat lamp. Firefighters were called about 3:25 p.m. to the home on West Vicki Lynn Drive. The fire chief told 25 News the fire was sparked by a heat lamp in the front craft room, which is used to hatch eggs.
UPDATE: 6 people displaced after Wednesday afternoon house fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six people are displaced after an apartment house fire in Peoria’s North Valley Neighborhood. The Red Cross is helping the residents, who escaped before fire crews arrived about 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Northeast Madison Street, near the Friendship House. First responders...
Fine arts’ committee renews plan to improve support within Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A group of teachers are starting a new initiative to rebuild the arts’ programs within Peoria Public Schools. The Peoria Federation of Teachers’ Fine Arts Committee announced the plan on Thursday, in an effort to rebuild the arts’ programs that have seen massive cuts since 2017.
Sully’s Location Eyed for Hotel Site
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The City of Peoria is looking at a plan to help redevelop a key section of downtown that now sits vacant. The former Sully’s Bar location is now the proposed site for a $57 million dollar hotel and residential building on SW Adams Street. Fulton...
25 Sports High School Friday - February 10, 2023
(25 News Now) - For the first time in school history, Metamora boys basketball took the court as the No. 1 team in the state on Friday night and the Redbirds got their first win as the No. 1 team in the state. Metamora beat East Peoria 60-50 to win their 24th straight game. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Dunlap beat Morton 59-54, Washington topped Canton 57-31 and Pekin got a win over Limestone 45-37. In Big 12 action, Peoria High beat Champaign Centennial 64-51 while Peoria Manual topped Urbana 73-41. It was also a special day for Peoria hoops as author Jeff Karzen hosted a signing for his book ‘Playgrounds to Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ which chronicles the incredible run of high school hoops from the 1980s through the 2000s.
City of East Peoria plans major upgrades this year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In East Peoria, residents will soon expect to see more construction projects begin as they are improving infrastructure. 25News spoke to Mayor John Kahl, who said he was excited not just about the city’s budget staying balanced but also about how they are able to focus on building up the residential part of the city now that the commercial development like the levee district is up and running.
Realty group proposes new downtown hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria stakeholders have said there is a demand for a new hotel in downtown Peoria. Weinstein’s Greystone Realty Group has proposed to tear down the former Sully’s Pub and Cafe on SW Adams Street, rebuild and convert the space into a hotel. The project would cost more than $57 million.
