Hoboken, NJ

NJ.com

Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old

Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
The Center Square

New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees

(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores

One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
FLORIDA STATE
TAPinto.net

Sin City Smoke Shop to Take Over Vacant Corner in Nutley Center

NUTLEY, NJ - Small business appears to be booming in Nutley with new retailers coming to town regularly. The latest is Sin City Smoke Shop coming to the corner of Franklin Ave. and Harrison St.  Located directly across from the soon to open Violante's Meat Market, it is drawing a great deal of attention to South Franklin Ave. With the bakery, gym, beef jerky shop and Monaco Realty, the south end of town is a hub of often overlooked businesses - and they area ll within walking distance of CVS and the Dollar Tree.  The TAPinto Nutley team will keep our ears to the ground for grand opening news of Sin City.  Related Articles: Carl's to Cork's to COVID-94 Bar : Nutley Business Takes on New Name Pag's in Nutley Center Brightens Franklin Ave. With A Fresh Coat of Paint Violante's Meat Market Brings The Beef to Nutley's Culinary Renaissance
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
WIBX 950

Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State

It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
TAPinto.net

Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension.  Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
HOBOKEN, NJ

