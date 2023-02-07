NUTLEY, NJ - Small business appears to be booming in Nutley with new retailers coming to town regularly. The latest is Sin City Smoke Shop coming to the corner of Franklin Ave. and Harrison St. Located directly across from the soon to open Violante's Meat Market, it is drawing a great deal of attention to South Franklin Ave. With the bakery, gym, beef jerky shop and Monaco Realty, the south end of town is a hub of often overlooked businesses - and they area ll within walking distance of CVS and the Dollar Tree. The TAPinto Nutley team will keep our ears to the ground for grand opening news of Sin City. Related Articles: Carl's to Cork's to COVID-94 Bar : Nutley Business Takes on New Name Pag's in Nutley Center Brightens Franklin Ave. With A Fresh Coat of Paint Violante's Meat Market Brings The Beef to Nutley's Culinary Renaissance

NUTLEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO