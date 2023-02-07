Read full article on original website
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
New Jersey cracks down on cashless merchants, hidden fees
(The Center Square) — New Jersey is cracking down on private merchants who refuse to accept cash as a form of payment and tack on hidden surcharges to credit card payments. Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said his office cited several business owners this month for either charging consumers fees for using credit cards, debit cards or prepaid cards without disclosing them, or refusing to accept cash offered as payment. ...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 7 additional stores to close in New Jersey
Stores in Elizabeth, Paramus, Watchung, Marlton, Manahawkin, North Brunswick and Ramsey will be closing.
hudsoncountyview.com
After urging of O’Dea, Jersey City to investigate 88 Regent St. payroll tax payments
After the urging of Hudson County Commissioner Bill O’Dea, the City of Jersey City will investigate payroll tax payments at 88 Regent St. after a state probe led to the contractors for the high-rise being fined $1.3 million for labor violations. “I am formally asking that you immediately initiate...
Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)
Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it
Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
Beware the ‘Distract and Grab’ scam hitting NJ stores
One more scam to worry about: distract and grab thefts that prey on people's kindness. Stafford Township police said there have been reported cases of the scam which targets people who are by themselves in a store, restaurant or parking lot. How the 'distract and grab' scam works. The scammer...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Division of Consumer Affairs conducts unannounced inspections of home heating oil delivery trucks
NEW JERSEY – With a recent February chill keeping home heating oil companies busy with deliveries, the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) is making sure consumers are getting every single gallon of heating oil they pay for. Surprise inspections near a...
$1.3M Owed By Contractors Of Jersey City High-Rise For Labor Violations: State Officials
A multi-agency New Jersey probe resulted in 20 contractors being fined more than $1.3 million in back wages and penalties, state officials said.The contractors were performing construction work at 88 Regent St. in Jersey City.More than 60 investigators, including those from the state Attorney Gener…
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
Where to get help: Domestic violence resources in Hudson County
The beating and strangling death of Jersey City mother of three — the fourth domestic violence fatality in Hudson County this year — has renewed the need to share information on resources for victims. Luz Hernandez, 33, a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Community Charter, was found dead in...
Sin City Smoke Shop to Take Over Vacant Corner in Nutley Center
NUTLEY, NJ - Small business appears to be booming in Nutley with new retailers coming to town regularly. The latest is Sin City Smoke Shop coming to the corner of Franklin Ave. and Harrison St. Located directly across from the soon to open Violante's Meat Market, it is drawing a great deal of attention to South Franklin Ave. With the bakery, gym, beef jerky shop and Monaco Realty, the south end of town is a hub of often overlooked businesses - and they area ll within walking distance of CVS and the Dollar Tree. The TAPinto Nutley team will keep our ears to the ground for grand opening news of Sin City. Related Articles: Carl's to Cork's to COVID-94 Bar : Nutley Business Takes on New Name Pag's in Nutley Center Brightens Franklin Ave. With A Fresh Coat of Paint Violante's Meat Market Brings The Beef to Nutley's Culinary Renaissance
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Rent-control law on their side? Tenants at Jersey City’s Portside urge rollback of increases
Petitions filed by tenants of a Downtown Jersey City high-rise that could drastically reduce their rents will be reviewed by a city agency after months of complaints that established rent control laws were being violated, the president of Portside Towers Tenant Association said. The tenants say the buildings’ owner, Equity...
essexnewsdaily.com
Passaic County man arrested for attempting to firebomb Bloomfield synagogue
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — A Passaic County man was arrested Feb. 1 for attempting to firebomb Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged by complaint with one count of attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce. If convicted, Malindretos faces a minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
middletownship.com
NJ Division of Taxation Mailing 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) Applications
The New Jersey Division of Taxation began mailing applications for the 2022 Senior Freeze (Property Tax Reimbursement) to senior citizens and disabled residents who may be eligible for the program. Eligibility requirements are listed on the below graphic. If you do not receive and application, contact the Division of Taxation...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension. Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
