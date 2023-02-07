When looking for the best gaming laptops, it’s hard to not give Razer’s options a peek. The company consistently throws out some sleek designs that have more in common with MacBook Pros than the many aggressive gaming machines out there. Razer also charges a huge premium, with the new Razer Blade 16 topping the range of laptops that bring the RTX 4090 and 4080 to mobile. At $4,299 as tested, the Razer Blade 16 is a monster in a tuxedo, but it needs to be even better to justify its sky-high price.

2 DAYS AGO