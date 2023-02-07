Read full article on original website
WNDU
Search continues for suspect behind threats at Michigan schools
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WNDU
Watervliet Public Schools to add emergency security system with federal grant
WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) - Watervliet Public Schools is getting a security upgrade. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice is going towards a system that will help teachers notify first responders of an emergency with the click of a button. The...
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
WNDU
Two New Carlisle schools receive ‘Heart Safe School Designation’
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie Middle School and Rolling Prairie Elementary have gotten Heart Safe School Designation through Project ADAM. The schools have followed in the footsteps of New Prairie High School, which became the first “Heart Safe School” in Indiana back in 2021, after the loss of a student.
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer to resign
WNDU
Lake Michigan College hosting Black History event on Friday
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is hosting archaeologist Alicia Odewale on Friday night. A Tulsa native, Odewale’s presentation is called “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience.” She will focus on the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, when White rioters and Klansman attacked the wealthy Black neighborhood of Greenwood.
22 WSBT
Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable
Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
WNDU
Hoosier students eligible for free FAFSA filing help on ‘College Goal Sunday’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosier students can get free FAFSA filing help at “College Goal Sunday” this month. On Feb. 26, volunteers will be at IU South Bend, IU South Bend-Elkhart Center, Goshen College, and 34 other sites to help students open the door to financial aid.
WNDU
Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own. On Thursday, the department announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. “Very outgoing....
WNDU
Armadillos from Potawatomi Zoo visit The WNDU Studios
hillsdalecollegian.com
Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75
Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
WNDU
South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
2 resignations, 1 termination: What we know so far from Kalamazoo Public Schools turmoil
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Questions continue to surface as new information comes out about the resignation of two administrators and termination of another at Kalamazoo Public Schools. To the surprise of many in the district community, Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri’s immediate resignation was announced at a Dec. 12 special school board meeting.
WWMTCw
Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
WNDU
GCS seeks to approve new math curriculum for elementary students
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is hoping to implement a new math curriculum for students next school year. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the school has been using i-Ready math for years but is looking to switch to Eureka math for kindergarten through 6th-grade students.
WNDU
South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
