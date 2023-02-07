ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Search continues for suspect behind threats at Michigan schools

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is revealing her top spending priorities for 2024. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million on three contract extensions that will finish the job. Bare Hands Brewery still moving forward with South Bend expansion despite delays. Updated: 32 minutes ago. An inspection...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation

WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WALKERTON, IN
WNDU

Two New Carlisle schools receive ‘Heart Safe School Designation’

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - New Prairie Middle School and Rolling Prairie Elementary have gotten Heart Safe School Designation through Project ADAM. The schools have followed in the footsteps of New Prairie High School, which became the first “Heart Safe School” in Indiana back in 2021, after the loss of a student.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer to resign

St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Lake Michigan College hosting Black History event on Friday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College is hosting archaeologist Alicia Odewale on Friday night. A Tulsa native, Odewale’s presentation is called “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience.” She will focus on the aftermath of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, when White rioters and Klansman attacked the wealthy Black neighborhood of Greenwood.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Ball State University to hold new Elkhart school accountable

Elkhart, IN (WSBT) — A new, public charter school option will open in Elkhart in the fall. More than 100 students have completed enrollment forms for the Premier Arts Academy. The school will integrate the arts into the everyday academic learning. You can read more about the tuition-free school...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own. On Thursday, the department announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. “Very outgoing....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Armadillos from Potawatomi Zoo visit The WNDU Studios

Watervliet Public Schools to add emergency security system with federal grant. A $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice is going towards a system that will help teachers notify first responders of an emergency with the click of a button. Updated: 43 minutes ago. A viewer shared a photo with...
WATERVLIET, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Former mathematics and computer science professor dies at age 75

Retired mathematics and computer science professor Jack Reinoehl died Jan. 14 at 75 years old in Kalamazoo, Michigan. “He really loved working with students, and everything he did, he did with love. It got us very interested in the topic and made it very enjoyable,” said Paulina Volosov, assistant professor of mathematics who graduated from Hillsdale in 2014.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

South Bend apartment complex ahead of development schedule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A project to turn a former medical office building into an apartment building way ahead of schedule. An Idaho-based developer has until the end of 2024 to complete the project in a building that lies just north of the South Bend site where the St. Joseph Medical Center offices once stood.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Award given to Heritage Community resident months early due to terminal illness

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friends and family gathered Tuesday to celebrate and honor Don Kneepkens as he accepted the 2023 Trustee of the Year award. Don Kneepkens lives at The Artisan, part of the Heritage Community campus, where he's served on the Heritage Community Board of Directors since 2018 as the resident board member, according to Heritage Community.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

GCS seeks to approve new math curriculum for elementary students

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is hoping to implement a new math curriculum for students next school year. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the school has been using i-Ready math for years but is looking to switch to Eureka math for kindergarten through 6th-grade students.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy