Missourinet
Missouri knows how to lend a helping hand (LISTEN)
Americorps ranked Missouri as 10th in the country for formal volunteering. These efforts made a $3.1 billion dollar impact on the state. Cameron Conner is here with Missouri Community Service Commission Executive Director Brittany Crabtree to dive into how Missouri was ranked tenth, the importance of volunteering, and the surprising uptick of Generation Z that made this possible. (LISTEN 12:49)
Missourinet
Kansas City Senator Proposes To Curb Distracted Driving
State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. His proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using cellphones to text while driving. He joins a growing group of Missouri lawmakers looking to get this legislation to the governor’s desk.
Missourinet
Sports betting bills back in Missouri House, with bipartisan support
“Anybody right now can download an app on their phone and participate in sports wagering in the State of Missouri. They are just doing so illegally,” St. Peter’s Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli told the House Emerging Issues Committee. “But it’s happening all across our state. The problem with...
Missourinet
Killing a Missouri law enforcement animal is a misdemeanor – a lawmaker aims to change this
In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. “To me, that’s totally unacceptable. These are law enforcement officers in their own right,” said State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer. “They keep their human partners safe in very dangerous situations and we need to make sure that we’re protecting these animals.”
Missourinet
Missouri’s Chief Justice: increase pay for state workers and protect our judges
Missouri’s court system needs better pay for its workers and to, at the least, preserve current funding. That was the message Wednesday from Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Wilson, as he delivered the annual State of the Judiciary Address to the Legislature. He asked lawmakers to pass the...
Missourinet
Missouri bill aims to provide first responders with greater access to mental healthcare
Missouri’s first responders experience trauma that can be difficult to unsee. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates about 34% of America’s first responders develop behavioral health conditions, including, depression and PTSD. State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, is proposing to create the Missouri First Responder Mental...
