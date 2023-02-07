ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missourinet

Missouri knows how to lend a helping hand (LISTEN)

Americorps ranked Missouri as 10th in the country for formal volunteering. These efforts made a $3.1 billion dollar impact on the state. Cameron Conner is here with Missouri Community Service Commission Executive Director Brittany Crabtree to dive into how Missouri was ranked tenth, the importance of volunteering, and the surprising uptick of Generation Z that made this possible. (LISTEN 12:49)
Kansas City Senator Proposes To Curb Distracted Driving

State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, expresses surprise that Missouri still doesn’t have a law in the books to curb distracted driving. His proposed legislation looks to prevent people from using cellphones to text while driving. He joins a growing group of Missouri lawmakers looking to get this legislation to the governor’s desk.
Sports betting bills back in Missouri House, with bipartisan support

“Anybody right now can download an app on their phone and participate in sports wagering in the State of Missouri. They are just doing so illegally,” St. Peter’s Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli told the House Emerging Issues Committee. “But it’s happening all across our state. The problem with...
Killing a Missouri law enforcement animal is a misdemeanor – a lawmaker aims to change this

In Missouri, breaking out the window of a police cruiser has a greater punishment than killing a law enforcement animal. “To me, that’s totally unacceptable. These are law enforcement officers in their own right,” said State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer. “They keep their human partners safe in very dangerous situations and we need to make sure that we’re protecting these animals.”
