ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Elected officials gather on National Black HIV Awareness Day to call for better testing across NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgRce_0kfgydml00

Tuesday marks National Black HIV Awareness Day, and elected officials and advocates took the opportunity to support a law that would help increase rapid testing across the boroughs

The state’s Department of Health says over 2,300 people were living with HIV in the Bronx as of December 2021, and more than half of them are Black. In Brooklyn, over 2,100 people were living with HIV, and more than 60% of them are Black.

Elected officials and advocates marked the day with a rally outside of City Hall. Council Member Pierina Sanchez was joined by members of the Women’s and LGBTQ Caucus.

Those outside City Hall were calling for the passing of a bill that would require the Department of Mental Health and Hygiene to ensure people have rapid testing in all boroughs, with an emphasis on communities with higher infection rates.

“The rapid testing is accessible and it is essential for both individual and community health,” said Sanchez. “We need to reduce the stigma and barriers of mental health and social support for adults with HIV.”

Officials say there has been progress, but that bigger gains can be made with the scientific improvements to testing and treatment.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is hosting an open panel tonight to discuss the issue further. The panel runs until 8 p.m.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Health myths in the black community

A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Drop-In Centers Keep Runaway and Homeless Youth Awake at Night

Runaway and homeless youth who visit any of New York City’s overnight drop-in centers are now prohibited from “resting” there — and the providers have been ordered to remove any cots or resting places, THE CITY has learned. The Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) last month told the nonprofit providers of services for the city’s five overnight facilities...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials want to make local banks more accountable to New Yorkers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of New York City officials announced Friday that they want to make banks in the five boroughs more accountable to residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack announced a pair of transparency measures to help gauge the public’s experience with local banks, 28 of which are officially designated as the city’s depository banks as of the most recently published list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary

Mary Lou Masters on February 10, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Project Baltimore, no students were proficient in math in 23 Baltimore City Schools in 2022. Through an analysis of 150 Baltimore City Schools, 23 of them, including 10 high schools, eight elementary schools, three high schools and two middle schools, no students met math grade-level expectations, according to a report by Project Baltimore. Approximately 2,000 students took the state administered math exams that tested proficiency levels. “He’s calling friends in the Biden administration to help make his case and push his candidacy,” a source The post Bill De Blasio, former NYC Mayor Wants To Be Biden’s Next Labor Secretary appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC lifting COVID vaccine mandate Friday: What it means

NEW YORK -- New York City is ending its COVID vaccine mandate for city workers this Friday. The mandate led to protests, lawsuits and hundreds of city employees losing their jobs. In the end, 96% of city workers got vaccinated. Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Monday, saying the mandate helped keep New Yorkers safe.Read More: Mayor Adams announces end to COVID vaccine mandate for city workers, but fired employees will not get back pay"This is the right moment for this decision. I continue to urge every New Yorker to get vaccinated, get boosted, and take the necessary steps to protect themselves and those around them," the mayor added. So what message does this send as we leave the emergency phase of the pandemic? Dr. Martine Hackett, professor of public health at Hofstra University, spoke with us to explain. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Exclusive: Leader of NYC jails oversight board resigning in protest

New York City Board of Correction Executive Director Amanda Masters is resigning from the oversight board, after the Department of Correction escalated tensions with the board by limiting its access to video from jails. According to multiple sources familiar with her decision, Masters has told people she is resigning and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals Announces New Initiative to Increase Physician Diversity

MOSAIC, Medical Opportunities for Students and Aspiring Inclusive Clinicians, will work with students from middle school to graduate medical education, as well as attending physicians, to increase diversity in medicine. Studies show that patients have better health outcomes when their doctors come from similar backgrounds and cultures. Feb 08, 2023.
W42ST.nyc

Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List

It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

News 12

137K+
Followers
47K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy