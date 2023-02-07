ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge shortage leads 6 counties to suspend civil and matrimonial trials

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A shortage of judges at trial courts around the state has led six counties to suspend civil and matrimonial trials. The suspensions will begin on Feb. 21 and will last until further notice.

The counties impacted are Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Salem, Somerset and Warren.

There are 69 vacancies throughout the trial courts in the state.

“We recognize that when the doors of the courthouse are closed – even partially – people entitled to their day in court suffer real harm. We therefore respectfully call on the Executive and Legislative branches to address the current vacancy crisis,” Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote in a statement.

Cases in which an individual's liberty is at stake or cases that present potential emergencies, such as complaints of domestic violence and other time-sensitive matters, will be considered.

