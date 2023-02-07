ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 arrested months after 3 catalytic converters stolen from business

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiGfY_0kfgyYK000

Suspect arrested months after 3 catalytic converters stolen from business 00:34

One man has been arrested, accused of stealing three catalytic converters from a business in Centennial last fall. The catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Tacoma trucks at Eco Sheild Pest Solutions in the 7200 block of S. Revere Parkway on Oct. 7, 2022.

On Nov. 30, 2022, investigators sought an arrest warrant for Jeremiah Jansen, 47, on charges of identity theft, theft and criminal mischief, all felonies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgPMc_0kfgyYK000
Arapahoe County

Jansen was arrested by Douglas County Sheriff's deputies on an unrelated charge of motor vehicle theft on Jan. 3. He remains in custody in the Douglas County Detention Facility where he is being held on the arrest warrant out of Arapahoe County and additional charges in Douglas County.

"The investigator assigned to this case did an excellent job not only tracking down the stolen catalytic converters, which is extremely tough to do, but also remaining diligent in identifying and tracking down the suspect," said Arapahoe Sheriff Sgt. Matt Davis in a statement.

