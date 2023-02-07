ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

wktn.com

Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday

A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police: No officer arrested

Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School

Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
GROVEPORT, OH
10TV

Man charged in fatal 2021 South Linden shooting in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in the South Linden neighborhood more than a year ago is now in custody. Police arrested 28-year-old Terell Stokes on Thursday and charged him with one count of murder. The charge stems from the shooting death of 31-year-old Superia Wilson on July 16, 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County

Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
WHIZ

Indictments Returned by Grand Jury

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury has returned several indictments in four separate cases. In the first case a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of two count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9 the...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Name that Fredericktown farm from 1909

FREDERICKTOWN -- My latest collectible discovery is what paper collectors call an RPPC: a real photo postcard. Unlike mass-production postcards, RPPCs were typically made locally by a photographer who would take a picture and then develop it onto card stock, which could then be mailed.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Howard man to be sentenced March 9 on 2 felonies related to 22-month-old's death

MOUNT VERNON — A Howard man will be sentenced March 9 after pleading guilty to two felony charges related to his role in the 2022 death of a 22-month old child. Danial L. Shahan, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony.
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

Neely named MVPD Officer of the Year

MOUNT VERNON — Josh Neely didn't grow up dead-set on becoming a police officer. The Knox County native graduated from East Knox High School in 2009 and went straight into manufacturing, working 10 years for FT Precision in Fredericktown before spending six months at Next Generation Films in Lexington.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

