wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
Knox Pages
Danville/Brinkhaven/Apple Valley law reports Feb. 1-9
DANVILLE -- These are the police reports from Danville, Brinkhaven and Apple Valley, courtesy of the Danville Police Department and Chief Daniel J. Weckesser. These were the reports filed from Feb. 1 through Feb. 9.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Police: No officer arrested
Press release from the Marion Police Department on their Facebook page:. MARION— There is a post on a local Facebook group that includes a video that shows a Marion Police Officer in uniform being arrested. While it is true that an officer was placed into handcuffs, AN OFFICER WAS...
sciotopost.com
Wanted Man Indicted for Running from Law Enforcement in Franklin and Hocking County
Hocking County – A man who made himself known to the police has been indicted and has warrants for his arrest in both Franklin and Hocking counties, he has currently been taken into custody in California. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th of...
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
sciotopost.com
Attempted Abduction of Female Student Occured by Groveport Madison Middle School
Madison township – An attempt to abduct a child occurred this morning and police are releasing some information in hopes of identifying the suspect. According to the Madison Township police department, they have been made aware of an attempted abduction of a middle school female student in the area of Clearwater Drive and Fullerton Road this morning. The suspect was described as a white male driving a white pickup truck. The juvenile is safe and unharmed.
‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver
A man who fired a shot at a truck driver, while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening, told a 911 dispatcher he believed the truck driver was trying to run him off the road.
Man charged in fatal 2021 South Linden shooting in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman at her home in the South Linden neighborhood more than a year ago is now in custody. Police arrested 28-year-old Terell Stokes on Thursday and charged him with one count of murder. The charge stems from the shooting death of 31-year-old Superia Wilson on July 16, 2021.
Repeat offender arrested for drug possession in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A narcotics investigation concluded leading to the arrest of two people, including one repeat-offender, accused of selling and using drugs in Bucyrus. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Amanda Hill and Robert Bowersock on the 900 block of Sherman Street, however the sheriff’s office said Hill was the target of the […]
Woman used fake check to steal thousands from Newark bank, police say
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Newark police are looking for a woman after she used a fake check to withdraw thousands of dollars from a local bank. Licking County Crime Stoppers announced Thursday it will offer a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a woman captured by security cameras. The photos taken […]
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Motorcycle Crash with Vehicle in Fairfield County
Fairfield – A motorcycle crash has emergency crews heading to the scene around 6 pm on Thursday in Berne Township. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 3600 Duffy road in Lancaster. Dispatch reported that the crash occurred between a vehicle and a motorcycle in a head-on collision.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
WLTX.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol: Truck driver shot on I-71 during alleged road rage incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an alleged road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Wednesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials say that...
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
Truck driver shot during I-71 road rage incident: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting.
WHIZ
Indictments Returned by Grand Jury
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a grand jury has returned several indictments in four separate cases. In the first case a grand jury indicted 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of two count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said on January 9 the...
Knox Pages
Name that Fredericktown farm from 1909
FREDERICKTOWN -- My latest collectible discovery is what paper collectors call an RPPC: a real photo postcard. Unlike mass-production postcards, RPPCs were typically made locally by a photographer who would take a picture and then develop it onto card stock, which could then be mailed.
Alcohol suspected in a Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two
MARION, OHIO (WCMH) – A man is dead after a head-on collision on Marion-Cardington Road East in Pleasant Township and alcohol is suspected to be a factor, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OHSP is investigating a crash in Marion County involving a 2007 Dodge Dakota, which was heading west on Marion-Cardington Road, […]
Knox Pages
Howard man to be sentenced March 9 on 2 felonies related to 22-month-old's death
MOUNT VERNON — A Howard man will be sentenced March 9 after pleading guilty to two felony charges related to his role in the 2022 death of a 22-month old child. Danial L. Shahan, 29, pleaded guilty Feb. 2 in the Knox County Court of Common Pleas to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; and one count of endangering children, a second-degree felony.
Knox Pages
Neely named MVPD Officer of the Year
MOUNT VERNON — Josh Neely didn't grow up dead-set on becoming a police officer. The Knox County native graduated from East Knox High School in 2009 and went straight into manufacturing, working 10 years for FT Precision in Fredericktown before spending six months at Next Generation Films in Lexington.
