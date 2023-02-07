Read full article on original website
Georgia law protects those who call for help in overdose emergencies from facing charges
ATLANTA — As overdoses across Georgia started to rise in the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, community, local and state leaders knew something had to be done to slow the the number of deaths. In 2014, the legislature passed the Georgia 911 Medical Amnesty Law. It's important...
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting. Georgia Southern investing $1.2 million to upgrade campus security cameras.
Some Georgia government officials seek to ban heavier trucks in Georgia
Over 100 local government leaders across Georgia signed a letter asking legislators to oppose a bill that would increase the weight of heavier trucks across Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Changes ordered to make Atlanta nightclubs safer
Recent violence at some Atlanta night spots may have club-goers concerned. Lots of people are expected to hit those spots this weekend, but some changes are on the way to make those areas safer.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy makes case for 3-day weekends
A 6-year-old Georgia boy has made his case that there should be three days off school per week. Watch the adorable video here.
Lt. Gov. wants dog fighting covered under RICO statutes to help curb gang activity
Georgia’s lieutenant governor believes dog fighting is a way some criminal street gangs fund their operations, so he’s trying to make it easier for prosecutors to go after it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FBI data reveals Georgia has fourth most animal abuse cases in the U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to a new study, Georgia has the fourth most animal abuse offenses in the United States. The study finds that more than 10 million animals die each year from abuse in the United States alone. Officials from Veterinarians.org analyzed data from the FBI...
wgxa.tv
'Largest U.S intelligence failure since 9/11': Officials say Mexican cartels are to blame
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - In 2021 the U.S. Border patrol reported more than 1.6 million encounters with migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border. Today Texas and Georgia state officials met to discuss illegal immigration. Officials are pointing the finger at Mexican cartels. "A significant threat to the national security and public...
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
Lawmaker wants to up weight limit for trucks on state roads… but is it safe to do so?
GDOT points out that trucks can only weigh 80,000 pounds on the interstates. But some Georgia truckers and businesses want to have 90,000 pounds on those state roads.
fox5atlanta.com
Judge removes public defender from Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case
The remaining six defendants in Georgia's longest and most expensive criminal case, must now find new attorneys. Their public defender removed himself from defending the educators convicted in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.
douglasnow.com
Georgia prison warden arrested on RICO charges
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (Georgia RICO Act), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
wtvy.com
Georgia man sentenced to death in Bay County court for the second time
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man convicted of killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was sentenced to death for a second time Thursday. Matthew Caylor, 47, who was a registered sex offender, raped and strangled Melinda Hinson at the Valu-Loge Motel more than 14 years ago. A maid found Hinson’s body underneath the bed two days later.
Georgia lawmakers cracking down on gang recruitment
ATLANTA (WSAV) — The attorney general’s gang prosecution unit has indicted 50 alleged gang members since it launched last July. “We are trying to focus on gang recruitment and seeing younger kids getting recruited into gangs or participating,” said Ag. Chris Carr (R-Georgia). “There’s a gang in Albany, Ga that started in the high school. […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
atlantanewsfirst.com
51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in America
The First African Baptist Church in Savannah wasn't built until around 1850, but its roots began in 1773, when George Leile, an enslaved man, was licensed by the Baptists to preach to enslaved workers on plantations along the Savannah River.
