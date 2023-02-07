ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

APD asks for help in robbery investigation

ALACHUA, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Alachua Police Department responded to the 15200 Block of NW 150th Road in One 51 Apartments for a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an elderly victim. The victim had arrived home and was...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Georgia man arrested after brandishing a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Georgia is in jail after flashing his knives around midtown in Gainesville. According to Gainesville police officers, 24-year-old Kellum West was arrested on February 10th, in the early morning after several calls came in about him having a knife near midtown plaza. When...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after assaulting an officer at a pizza restaurant

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after assaulting an officer at a local pizza restaurant. According to Gainesville Police officers, 29-year-old Lejean Brown was causing a disturbance at Gumby’s Pizza. Brown was asked to leave the business but refused. When officers attempted to handcuff Brown,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Suspect arrested in Gainesville shooting that left two dead, one injured

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in a Gainesville neighborhood. On Thursday, February 2, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the Alachua County Combined Communication Center received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Dealing pure methamphetamine lands Florida man in prison

FLORIDA – An admitted Florida methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Shawn Curtis Robinson, Jr., 33, of Jacksonville, to 10 years in federal prison for distributing over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine. Robinson pleaded guilty on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
douglasnow.com

Alleged domestic dispute leads to terroristic and acts charges

A 36-year-old woman from Folkston was recently arrested for allegedly threatening to kill another woman, according to a Douglas Police Department incident report. The suspect, Kendra Jones, has since been released on an out-of-county bond. An officer reported that on February 5, he responded to a residence on West Cherry...
Don Johnson

Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard

A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars

FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
riverbendnews.org

Shooter killed by FHP trooper at Live Oak Busy Bee

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a shooting at the diesel pumps at the Live Oak Busy Bee. A witness states a heavy-set caucasian male, who had pulled his semi-truck up to the diesel pumps, began causing a disturbance by firing a weapon at an FHP trooper. Shots were exchanged between the two, which resulted in the man being shot and killed. The trooper, however, was not injured.
LIVE OAK, FL
WCJB

FHP officials warn Highway 90 drivers of smoke from Suwannee County fire

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials are issuing a smoke advisory warning after a fire broke out in Suwannee County. An approximately 20-acre-fire is in the process of being contained by Suwannee Fire Rescue near U.S. Highway 90 and 63rd Drive. The fire reportedly started at around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy