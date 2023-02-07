A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.

