How gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Alabama since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Groups honored with Eagle Award for projects at Alabama State Parks, including Grist Park

Winners of the seventh annual Eagle Awards were honored Saturday as part of Eagle Awareness Weekend at Lake Guntersville State Park. The Eagle Award – sponsored by the Alabama State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources – is presented annually to people and organizations who have made outstanding contributions in support of Alabama State Parks. For 2022, 11 winners were selected from nominations submitted.
Alabama Launchpad extends deadline for applications for Friday

There is a little more time left for those interested in applying for the next Alabama Launchpad cycle, with a deadline set for Friday, Feb. 10. Alabama Launchpad is a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama that grants funds for competing startups. Selma has hosted the program before...
