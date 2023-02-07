Read full article on original website
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Dover Rotary Carnation Sale
Nick McWilliams reporting – in anticipation of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Dover is holding their annual carnation sale. On Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the rotary will sell the flowers by the dozen for $20. Salem locations will be Fundays...
What caused the Ohio train derailment?
As officials continue to try to lower the risks from a train derailment and fire in East Palestine, there are still questions as to what caused it.
Wheeling investigating apartment fire; One person taken to Wheeling Hospital
The Wheeling Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Tuesday evening in downtown. Firefighters were dispatched to the Booker T. Washington Apartment complex on Chapline Street around 10:50 p.m. for a fire alarm activation. First responding units arriving on scene were met with smoke throughout the building and were able to locate a fire […]
Ohio man driving a dump truck dies after crash on Interstate
An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway. The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and […]
Officials speak on dead fish following train derailment
As more effects from the East Palestine train derailment come to light, one of the concerns of local residents has been water contamination after dead fish were found in nearby streams.
East Palestine residents within mile of derailment allowed to pick up or feed pets
Many pet owners who live within one mile of ground zero where the train derailment and crash happened, have been upset since they have not been allowed to go back to their homes to check on their pets. But today folks were grateful telling WFMJ News the National Guard Members...
East Palestine neighbor worried for others who can’t leave
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who missed Friday’s derailment and fire in East Palestine by just hours said the evacuation orders issued over the weekend may have been too difficult for some to follow. Although emergency management officials urged anyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment scene to leave the area for […]
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
One arrested for narcotics-related DUI during weekend checkpoint stop
WHEELING ISLAND – The Wheeling Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint over the weekend which will purportedly be the first in a series to be held throughout the city in 2023. This DUI checkpoint was conducted on Wheeling Island, with the Wheeling Police Department reporting 740 total vehicles passing...
Temporary Auditor Coming to Uhrichsville
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville government will get the helping hand they need with city finances, but it comes at a cost. Mayor Mark Haney and the administration have been searching for a replacement auditor for Becky Carpenter, who resigned at the end of last year due to frustrations in her job and what she called a lack of support.
Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening
(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
Ohio woman arrested; Child in vehicle with items of drug use
An Ohio woman was arrested after she was found with items of drug use in a vehicle she was driving according to deputies.
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
Ohio and Pa. stores on latest list of Bed Bath & Beyond closures
Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.
Woman missing from Independence hotel found safe
Authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman.
North Lima woman finds chickens dead Tuesday, questions chemical release from train
People across the Mahoning Valley -- including those who live in Mahoning and Trumbull counties -- reported smelling chlorine after Monday's controlled release in East Palestine. Officials said it wasn't dangerous, but one North Lima woman is skeptical about that statement.
