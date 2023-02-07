ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, OH

CBS News

Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment

Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wtuz.com

Dover Rotary Carnation Sale

Nick McWilliams reporting – in anticipation of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Dover is holding their annual carnation sale. On Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the rotary will sell the flowers by the dozen for $20. Salem locations will be Fundays...
DOVER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man driving a dump truck dies after crash on Interstate

An Ohio man died on Tuesday after a crash on Interstate 77 near milepost 51. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 51-Year-old Robert Combs of Cambridge, Ohio was driving a 2020 Freightliner Dump Truck on CR 35 Northbound when he traveled off right side of the roadway. The dump truck, carrying wood, struck a guardrail and […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WKBN

East Palestine neighbor worried for others who can’t leave

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who missed Friday’s derailment and fire in East Palestine by just hours said the evacuation orders issued over the weekend may have been too difficult for some to follow. Although emergency management officials urged anyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment scene to leave the area for […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wtuz.com

Temporary Auditor Coming to Uhrichsville

Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville government will get the helping hand they need with city finances, but it comes at a cost. Mayor Mark Haney and the administration have been searching for a replacement auditor for Becky Carpenter, who resigned at the end of last year due to frustrations in her job and what she called a lack of support.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

