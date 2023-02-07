Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
Someone You Should Know: Alicia Jolliffe
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— “I used to say I’m a social strategist… self-explanatory. I realized I gotta stop saying that,” said North Dakota Tourism & Marketing Social Strategist Alicia Jolliffe. Jolliffe has been on the job for six years, and says making the most out of the social media world isn’t as self-explanatory as she initially […]
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
Petition to recall Dr. Emily Eckroth spreading around Bismarck
Dr. Eckroth has refused to resign, so now community members are gathering together to get signatures to recall Dr. Eckroth.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Ballot initiative process, general fund, voting methods bills all under consideration
(Bismarck, ND -- Several more bills are working their way through the state legislature in Bismarck, with one being shot down over the past 24 hours. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would tighten the process for citizen-initiated measures to change the state constitution. The Senate State and...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck City and Burleigh County joint committee passes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Commission passed the proposal to create a joint committee with the city of Bismarck. The Commission initially rejected the proposal. The two commissions hope to create a better communication network since some expenses and responsibilities are shared between the entities. Last fall, the...
kfgo.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
KFYR-TV
ND Legislature considers bill addressing bias crimes
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill relating to hate crimes. House Bill 1537 would define “bias crimes” in the North Dakota Century Code and would collect information on them and the groups or individuals who commit those offenses. It would also require police officers, sheriffs, state troopers, and others to receive special training about how to respond to bias crimes.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Guns, vaccines, fleeing drivers and hate crimes all addressed with new bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- While only two bills have been signed into law, there is still plenty happening in Bismarck as the current legislative session continues. A North Dakota Senate committee is considering a bill that would ban messenger RNA vaccines in North Dakota, including the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers...
KFYR-TV
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge rejected a proposed pretrial agreement Wednesday that would have dropped a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota man. Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, was arguing with his passenger when driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers at high speeds on ice-covered I-94 in Morton County. They say he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
KFYR-TV
A day in the life of a Bismarck police officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police officers. We see them patrolling our community or maybe even stopping a car on the side of the road. But, more than that, we see them as advocates when we are in trouble. Bismarck Police Patrol Officer Joseph Gebhardt checks his police vehicle before he...
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
KFYR-TV
Projected outlook predicts low flood risk
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snow might still be covering the ground in North Dakota but that doesn’t mean early flood forecasting isn’t happening. An early statewide outlook was released on Thursday by the National Weather Service. “How soon does that snow melt, does it go into the ground...
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
KFYR-TV
Probation revoked for Bismarck man convicted of terrorizing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge revoked probation for a Bismarck man who police say led them on a multi-day pursuit. James Vann, 37, will finish serving the last two and half years of a sentence for terrorizing. Vann was originally sentenced to five years for four counts...
KFYR-TV
Brick Oven Bakery baking up a new expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the pandemic, severe winter storms and road construction, downtown Bismarck businesses have had their fair share of challenges. One restaurant, however, has stayed very busy. So busy, they are needing to expand. Brick Oven Bakery has been a downtown staple since opening in 2019, and...
KFYR-TV
Sentencing date for Nikki Entzel moved
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The sentencing for a Bismarck woman convicted of plotting to kill her husband and setting her house on fire has been moved up. According to court records, Nikki Entzel, 41, will now be sentenced on February 17. Entzel was to be sentenced on January 4 but her defense attorney, Thomas Glass, filed a pre-sentence investigation in December which delayed the process. A psychological evaluation which is required for the pre-sentencing investigation has been completed.
Comments / 0