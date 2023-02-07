Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Seize 24 Illegal Guns
Brooklyn Park police played a role in helping the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office seize a large cache of illegal weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday. A total of 24 assault rifles and handguns were seized at an undisclosed residence in Brooklyn Park. In addition, law enforcement seized several bags of cocaine totaling one pound.
Nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills seized in south Uptown drug bust
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sheriff's deputies seized nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills as part of a drug bust in south Uptown that also turned up cocaine and methamphetamine.The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says deputies executed a search warrant earlier this week as part of an ongoing weapons and narcotics investigation. Along with the fentanyl pills, officers seized five pounds of powdered fentanyl, one pound of cocaine, one pound of methamphetamine, and a large press used to package narcotics. They also seized six illegally possessed handguns and one illegally possessed rifle, the sheriff's office says.The suspect was at home at the time, and was taken into custody without incident. Four others were at the scene; the sheriff's office says they were detained but ultimately not arrested.
fox9.com
Mounds View police searching for shooting suspect
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mounds View police are searching for a suspect they believe to be involved in a shooting early Thursday morning. According to the Mounds View Police Department, at around 4:34 a.m. officers were called to the 5400 block of Landmark Circle after a 911 hang-up call.
Violent Offender Task Force, Emergency Services Unit, seize nearly 1,300 fentanyl pills in Minneapolis
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reportedly seized 1,295 fentanyl pills while executing a search warrant in the South Uptown neighborhood this week. The seizure warranted other drugs, as well as illegal firearms.
Police identify third man in Bloomington murder-suicide
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police have identified the alleged gunman in a murder-suicide investigation after the bodies of three men were found in a pickup truck last week. In a video update posted to the city's YouTube page, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges identified the third man killed as...
2 men shot and injured in Uptown restaurant
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon inside an Uptown restaurant. Shortly after noon, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis in the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds that are not considered...
fox9.com
Minneapolis police investigate shooting at Uptown diner
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting inside a restaurant on Lagoon Avenue in Uptown midday Thursday left two people injured. According to Minneapolis Police, just after noon, officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1300 Lagoon Ave., the listed address for the Breakfast Klub Minneapolis. At the scene, our cameras saw investigators going in and out of the restaurant.
fox9.com
Isanti man to plead guilty for the murder of Amada Jo Vangrinsven
ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man accused of killing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven in August 2021 after her body was found buried on his property filed paperwork to enter a guilty plea. Richard Melvin Peterson II, 38, of Isanti, will plead guilty to second-degree murder with intent in the...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom convicted of first-degree murder
SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother Julissa Thaler has been found guilty on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of her 6-year-old son on May 20, 2022. Jurors briefly deliberated on Wednesday, Feb. 8, before finding Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, guilty. Authorities said Thaler...
Family increasing reward for info on fatal Maplewood hit-and-run
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — It's been nearly two months since 56-year-old Mark Koepke was hit by a car and killed while walking near his home in Maplewood. Still without answers as to who was responsible for Mark's death, his family is now fundraising to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
northernnewsnow.com
Two Minnesota men indicted for online romance fraud targeting elderly victims
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - An online romantic fraud scheme has led two Twin Cities’ men to be indicted by a federal grand jury. According to separate indictments, 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park took part in online romance fraud schemes that targeted mainly elderly victims around the country.
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old Otsego woman has pleaded guilty in connection to a crash in September 2021 that killed a woman and injured a man in Maple Grove. April O'Leary pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation, admitting she was drunk when she was driving 124 mph and rear-ended a Jeep on the 15500 block of County Road 81 near the Dayton border.
fox9.com
Bloomington murder-suicide likely stemmed from stock market trading
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bloomington police say the suspected murder-suicide in the parking lot of Smack Shack likely stemmed from a conflict involving stock market trading. Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by the men should contact the police. On Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities identified the third...
fox9.com
Maple Grove man found guilty of trafficking fentanyl pills, possessing fully auto pistol
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove man was found guilty of several firearm charges and trafficking fentanyl pills in federal court on Tuesday. The Department of Justice said Derrick Maurice Scott, 34, was convicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, carrying a machine gun during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a machine gun, and a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bloomington police, federal authorities seek those who may have been defrauded by the three men who died in double murder-suicide
Bloomington police think the three men who died in a double murder-suicide last week may have defrauded others in stock trading schemes, and want to be able to pass any victim information along to federal authorities.
Minnesota Man Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Newport, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Washington County have made an arrest in connection with the discovery of a body at a Transit Center about eight miles south of St. Paul late Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a medical call at the Newport Transit...
Charges: Bank employee Kazeem Adelekan defrauded elderly victims out of more than $40K
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A 34-year-old Coon Rapids man faces a felony charge accusing him of stealing nearly $45,000 from elderly victims while working as a bank employee.According to the Anoka County Attorney's Office, Kazeem Adelekan faces one charge of identity theft involving more than eight victims with a combined loss of over $35,000. The complaint states that police officers were dispatched to a U.S. Bank location on the 5200 block of Central Avenue NE in Columbia Heights on June 1, responding to a report of internal fraud. Adelekan allegedly admitted to gathering private customer information while at work and then selling it to co-conspirators."The co-conspirators would then open an online banking account using the stolen information provided by (Adelekan)," the complaint said. "The co-conspirators would then attempt to transfer money from the victims' accounts to their account by way of the newly created online banking account."Adelekan was then allegedly paid by the co-conspirators for sharing the stolen information for the accounts. During the investigation, it was determined that there were 11 victims and $44,835.56 was successfully stolen, but the among attempted to be stolen totaled more than $101,000. If convicted, Adelekan faces up to 20 years in prison.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
Washington County man charged with shooting and killing his cousin at a bus stop
37-year-old Sylvester Jones of Newport is charged with shooting and killing his cousin, 39-year-old Terrell McIntyre, at a bus stop Monday morning.
Jury Finds Maple Grove Man Guilty of Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Maple Grove man has been found guilty by a federal jury of trafficking fentanyl pills, having a machine gun, and other federal firearms violations. Following a two-day trial 34-year-old Derrick Scott was convicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, one...
Comments / 0