alachuachronicle.com
APD asks for help in robbery investigation
ALACHUA, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Alachua Police Department responded to the 15200 Block of NW 150th Road in One 51 Apartments for a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an elderly victim. The victim had arrived home and was...
WCJB
Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for luring, enticing child at Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for luring and enticing a child under the age of 12 in an incident near Fort White. According to CCSO, 86-year-old Ronald Arnold, a registered sex offender, was caught handing out his address and phone number to a child at a Dollar General in Fort White on Jan. 29.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrest 10 for sale and/or trafficking of illegal drugs
Baker County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives have worked hard to disrupt the illegal drug trade in the county.
mycbs4.com
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Suwannee Co.
LIVE OAK, FLA. — A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Live Oak, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Busy Bee Convenience Store on US Highway 129. The male subject died during the incident. FHP said their trooper was not...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking
VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle. Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block...
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
riverbendnews.org
Shooter killed by FHP trooper at Live Oak Busy Bee
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a shooting at the diesel pumps at the Live Oak Busy Bee. A witness states a heavy-set caucasian male, who had pulled his semi-truck up to the diesel pumps, began causing a disturbance by firing a weapon at an FHP trooper. Shots were exchanged between the two, which resulted in the man being shot and killed. The trooper, however, was not injured.
Man dead in shooting involving Florida Highway Patrol trooper at Busy Bee gas station in Live Oak
A man was killed in a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the Busy Bee gas station and travel center on U.S. 129 near Interstate 10 on Tuesday night.
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting involving FHP trooper in Live Oak
An officer involved shooting has occurred this evening in Live Oak, according to Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WCJB
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
greenepublishing.com
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
WALB 10
Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels
Rain, heavy at times & some strong storms today with temps in the 60s. Saturday soaker & breezy, temps in the 50s. Sunday turns salvageable: A morning shower, turning sunny in the afternoon, cool and breezy. Frosty start to Monday and mild by Valentine's. First Alert Weather. Updated: Feb. 9,...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Florida Horse Positive for EEE
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lake City, Florida, was euthanized after contracting Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The mare experienced acute onset of neurological signs on January 29. This is the first case of EEE in Florida in 2023. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes...
crimsoncriernews.com
New Italian Ice Joint Hops Into Madison
When the Florida-based Italian ice business opened its doors in Madison last August, it was bound to bring in an abundance of customers. Just from the look of the sweet treat I found myself drawn in. I recently visited the Italian ice cafe with my father and was impressed with...
