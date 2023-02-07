Read full article on original website
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
WNEM
Flint residents and businesses impacted by boil filtered water advisory
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The water main break in Flint has impacted residents and businesses across the city since Friday morning, Feb. 10. A 24-inch line failed near the Cedar Street reservoir Friday morning, causing a drop in water pressure throughout the city. As a result, city leaders issued...
WNEM
Boil water advisory issued for Flint residents after water main break
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Flint residents following a water main break Friday morning. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint. According to Mike Brown, director of the...
WNEM
Bay City community center looks for help after pipe burst
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A community center that assists others is now looking for help after a broken pipe flooded its donations with water on Sunday. “On Sunday evening, opened the door to our pantry sorting room and literally found Niagara Falls,” said Marlene Mika, the operations manager at Great Lakes Dream Center in Bay City.
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
WNEM
Flint under 'boil water' advisory
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. The water main break in Flint has impacted residents and businesses across the city since Friday morning, Feb. 10. The Excited Goat Coffee Company, a local coffee shop, opened up its second location today in Bay City. White Shirt Day...
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
WNEM
Water main break reported in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A water main break is affecting large portions of the city of Flint. The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. The City of Flint Water Department is working to identify the source of the break. Locations throughout the city may experience...
WNEM
Crews respond to string of fires on Flint’s east side
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint Fire Department has responded to a string of fires on the city’s east side over the past week, Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Stratman said. The two most recent fires happened Wednesday morning. A vacant commercial building on Franklin Road caught fire...
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
abc12.com
72-year-old drowns after vehicle falls through ice in Arenac County
ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 73-year-old man was found dead after the utility task vehicle he was on fell through the ice on a lake in Arenac County. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Friday on Forest Lake near South Forest Lake Drive in Moffatt Township. Investigators say the UTV was driving across the lake when it broke through the ice.
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
WNEM
Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69
SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-69. It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near Bancroft. The sheriff’s office engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, who they say was traveling westbound...
abc12.com
Trooper injured in head-on crash south of Grand Blanc
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Michigan State Police trooper and another driver are recovering from injuries sustained in a head-on crash south of Grand Blanc on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the trooper was driving south on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Oakland County's Groveland Township around 7:15 a.m....
Loose change, purse and shotguns among items stolen from unlocked vehicles in Lapeer, police say
LAPEER, MI – Loose change, a woman’s wallet and three shotguns were among items believed by police to have been taken from unlocked vehicles this week in the area around Rolling Hills Lane in Lapeer as authorities remind residents to keep their vehicles locked. On Tuesday, Feb. 7,...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday evening, Feb. 10
Flint residents are frustrated with the city following a water main break that resulted in a boil filtered water advisory over the weekend. The water main break in Flint has impacted residents and businesses across the city since Friday morning, Feb. 10. Excited Goat Coffee Company opens second location. Updated:...
WNEM
Saginaw man dies after being ejected from vehicle during multi-vehicle crash on US-10
MONITOR TWP., MICH. (WNEM) – A Saginaw man is dead following a crash on US-10 Wednesday morning that involved multiple vehicles. The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on US-10 near the I-75 overpass. The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a 2003 Dodge Dakota, a 39-year-old Saginaw man, was...
abc12.com
Elderly Shiawassee County man reported missing on trip to Howell
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking the public to look for a 79-year-old man reported missing on a trip to Howell. The Shiawasee County Sheriff's Office says Jerry Dewolf left the Bancroft area Tuesday morning driving a gold or tan Chrysler Town & Country minivan. It has Michigan license plate number 8719L3.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
