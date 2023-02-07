Read full article on original website
White Springs man arrested for Lake City burglary
On Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to Tustenuggee Road in Lake City, Fla., in reference to a possible burglary in progress. According to the arrest report, when CCSO deputies responded, they located a bike on the back porch. Deputies immediately saw the back door was open and the lock was broken. When making their announcements and contact with the occupants inside, one male, Vemond Coker, surrendered immediately. Coker was detained without further incident. A second individual, Roneca Robinson, surrendered as well after multiple announcements were made on the public address system. Robinson was also detained without further incident and advised deputies no one else was in residence.
Road closure in Lowndes County due to flooding
A road through Lowndes County has been closed due to flooding.
Madison man walks into log truck
In the afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, a Madison man was injured when he crossed the path of a log truck. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a log truck, driven by a Greenville man was traveling west on U.S. Hwy. 90. The truck made a right turn into the parking lot of Johnson and Johnson, Inc. and continued north within the parking lot. A pedestrian from Madison was walking in the same parking lot, in a northeasterly direction and approaching the truck. The pedestrian waved at the driver and the two made eye contact. Soon after, the pedestrian collided with the left side of the log truck's trailer. The truck came to a controlled stop, still in the parking lot, facing a northern direction. After colliding with the trailer, the pedestrian fell to the ground.
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
‘I was scared’: Lake City home struck by more than 30 bullets; man left injured
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are investigating two shootings, that left two people hurt. The first shooting happened near Northwest Ridgewood Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officials are looking for a grey SUV that pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle and released gunfire. The victim was shot twice and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FHP officials warn Highway 90 drivers of smoke from Suwannee County fire
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials are issuing a smoke advisory warning after a fire broke out in Suwannee County. An approximately 20-acre-fire is in the process of being contained by Suwannee Fire Rescue near U.S. Highway 90 and 63rd Drive. The fire reportedly started at around...
Arrest made for theft in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – Following a 911 call, Curtis Anderson of Valdosta was arrested for theft by entering an auto. Arrested: Anderson, Curtis E, African American male, age 32, resident of Valdosta. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 12:01 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 520 North Troup Street after E911...
One person is dead after a semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi tractor trailer crash in Suwannee County left one dead. The semi tractor trailer was headed southbound on I75 near mile marker 441 Sunday afternoon. The semi rear ended another semi tractor trailer headed in the same direction. Both semi’s came to final rest...
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
Valdosta teen arrested for robbery and carjacking
VALDOSTA – An 18-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested after robbing a someone and driving off in their vehicle. Arrested: Deondre Hardy, African American male, 18 years of age, Valdosta resident. On February 2, 2023, at approximately 2:48 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 400 block...
Man dead after officer involved shooting in Suwannee Co.
LIVE OAK, FLA. — A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Live Oak, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Busy Bee Convenience Store on US Highway 129. The male subject died during the incident. FHP said their trooper was not...
UPDATE: One man dead following shooting involving FHP trooper in Live Oak
An officer involved shooting has occurred this evening in Live Oak, according to Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.
GPD identifies victims in double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department announced today that the families of the victims in a February 2 double homicide have shared photos of the victims, Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trayvon Henry Sheppard. No updates on the case are available, but GPD is looking for the person of interest in...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
