Atlanta, GA

Albany Herald

Atlanta man held at gunpoint after dating app meet up

ATLANTA (WANF) -- A victim who said he was held up at gunpoint in south Fulton County after using the dating app Grindr spoke exclusively with Atlanta News First on Thursday. Police arrested the suspect this week. Now one of the victims hopes that by sharing what happened, others will avoid similar dangerous and or potentially deadly situations.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

All-clear given at Colony Square after threatening calls to Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police report the all-clear has been given in the area. Several evacuations around Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta were initiated on Friday after threatening calls were made to the Chick-fil-A in the area. Atlanta Police confirmed to 11Alive that units were investigating suspicious and threatening...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police arrest alleged auto thieves after high-speed chase in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police arrested a group of four-man suspected in multiple car thefts on Rockbridge Road and Deshon in Lithonia Friday evening. According to the Georgia State Patrol, officers located a suspected vehicle leaving Stone Crest Mall and conducted a traffic...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman seen pulling gun on store clerk

A woman was caught on camera pulling a gun on a store clerk during an argument. She did not shoot, but investigators want to know what sparked the violent incident at a corner mart on Ebenezer Road in Conyers.
CONYERS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman pulls gun on clerk in Rockdale County convenience store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rockdale County police are looking for a woman who pulled a gun on a convenience store clerk. The incident reportedly happened at 2302 Ebenezer Road SE in Conyers. After pulling the gun, the woman left in a gray 2023 Ford Explorer. She was wearing a gray jacket, a pink shirt, purple leggings and pink boots. The woman was reportedly a frequent customer of the convenience store.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Body cam footage released of fatal shooting outside Atlanta training facility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials have released the body camera footage of a fatal shooting outside the future Atlanta police training facility in January. According to Atlanta police officials, the footage is from police officers who were clearing the area nearby the site of the police training facility. The video shows officers walking through the woods and making commands for an individual to come out of a green tent.
ATLANTA, GA
Lansing Daily

Girl, 4, Found Shot Dead in Car Backseat on Interstate: Police

A four-year-old girl was shot dead in the backseat of a car on a Georgia highway, according to police. DeKalb Police Department officers raced to I-85 north on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta after they received reports of a shooting at about 7:38 p.m. When police arrived they found a four-year-old girl had been injured
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police release body cam from shooting at public safety training site 1/4

The Atlanta Police Department on February 8, 2023 released body worn camera footage related to the January 18, 2023 Georgia State Patrol Trooper shooting that occurred near the future site of the City of Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center. The footage is from APD officers assigned to the January 18, 2023 clearing detail who were nearby and responded to the shooting at the time it occurred. (Video 1/4).
ATLANTA, GA

