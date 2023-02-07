Valentine's Day is just days away. If you're tired of doing the same old "dinner and a movie" types of dates, these gifts might be a change of pace. I have to admit, I've never been a fan of Valentine's Day. It's always felt so forced. The pressure to get a gift that shows someone how much you love them never seems fair. Just because someone spends more money on you doesn't mean they care more for you than someone who doesn't spend as much.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO