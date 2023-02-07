Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Buffalo Area in New YorkJordan ArthurBuffalo, NY
East Buffalo Small Business Working Capital Grant Program Offers $3 Million in GrantsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Baby Kangaroo Will Come Snuggle You on Valentine’s Day in Buffalo
What an awesome experience that you can give someone in Western New York for Valentine's Day. You can literally send a baby kangaroo to your lovers house that will come for snuggles, pictures and deliver a few presents.
Best Places To Watch The Sunset In Buffalo
This weekend is going to be one of the best weekends weather-wise we have had in a long time here in Western New York and it is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716.
Incredibly Unique "Triangle House" Could Be Yours In Buffalo, NY
It is easily one of the most unique homes in Buffalo and now it could be yours...if you don't like your house to be square.
Totally Unique Gifts For Valentine’s Day In Buffalo
Valentine's Day is just days away. If you're tired of doing the same old "dinner and a movie" types of dates, these gifts might be a change of pace. I have to admit, I've never been a fan of Valentine's Day. It's always felt so forced. The pressure to get a gift that shows someone how much you love them never seems fair. Just because someone spends more money on you doesn't mean they care more for you than someone who doesn't spend as much.
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
All the single people, put your hands up!
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
These 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon.
Amazing Answers To, “You Know It’s Cold In Buffalo?”
Whenever someone says they are coming to Buffalo, New York, they are asked if they know how cold it is. Here are people from Buffalo's best responses to that.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
How Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs Serves Up a Great Customer Experience
This Buffalo-based hot dog restaurant has won the hearts of its local community by mastering the customer experience. For over a decade, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, a fast-casual restaurant based in Buffalo, New York, has been serving up unique hot dogs, smash burgers, and top-notch fries — not to mention a great customer experience to their local community. The small business has made service its top priority by creating a comfortable atmosphere for all customers, whether they’re dining in or taking out, which earned them the 2022 Community Support and Leadership Award for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Dream Big Awards.
Feedmore WNY in need of peanut butter
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As grocery prices remain high, many families are turning to local food pantries to help stretch their food budgets at home. helps supply those pantries with much needed food staples, and one staple they are in need of is peanut butter. “Peanut butter’s high protein content...
newyorkupstate.com
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state
Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
14 Fun And Unique Valentine’s Day Date Ideas In Buffalo
Need a date idea for Valentine's Day?
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List
This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu
Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York
They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished
The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
Maple syrup season off to an early sweet start in Western New York
Maple syrup production is off to an earlier start than usual due in part to the weather and how farmers prepared
