Totally Unique Gifts For Valentine’s Day In Buffalo

Valentine's Day is just days away. If you're tired of doing the same old "dinner and a movie" types of dates, these gifts might be a change of pace. I have to admit, I've never been a fan of Valentine's Day. It's always felt so forced. The pressure to get a gift that shows someone how much you love them never seems fair. Just because someone spends more money on you doesn't mean they care more for you than someone who doesn't spend as much.
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
How Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs Serves Up a Great Customer Experience

This Buffalo-based hot dog restaurant has won the hearts of its local community by mastering the customer experience. For over a decade, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, a fast-casual restaurant based in Buffalo, New York, has been serving up unique hot dogs, smash burgers, and top-notch fries — not to mention a great customer experience to their local community. The small business has made service its top priority by creating a comfortable atmosphere for all customers, whether they’re dining in or taking out, which earned them the 2022 Community Support and Leadership Award for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Dream Big Awards.
Feedmore WNY in need of peanut butter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As grocery prices remain high, many families are turning to local food pantries to help stretch their food budgets at home. helps supply those pantries with much needed food staples, and one staple they are in need of is peanut butter. “Peanut butter’s high protein content...
This Western NY town was named the most unusual place in the state

Lily Dale, a small town located in Western New York, has been named the state’s most unusual town. The town is a gated community of psychics and mediums, according to BigFrog104. While the town itself has a population of only 275 people, the town’s connection to the spiritual movement brings in thousands of tourists yearly.
The Most Romantic Buffalo Restaurant Makes Top 100 List

This was voted the most romantic restaurant in Western New York? What is the best restaurant in Buffalo for Valentine's Day? This is it. The most romantic restaurant in Western New York is getting some accolades this week ahead of Valentine's Day. There is a list of the most 100 romantic restaurants in the United States and the Buffalo area has actually TWO representatives on the list.
Famous Buffalo Tavern is Changing Its Menu

Buffalo is known for the Bills, Sabres, snow and food. The food aspect of Buffalo is something many of us are proud of. Many times a visitor comes into Western New York and is blown away by the wings, beef on weck, pizza and other Buffalo delicacies, such as sponge candy.
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York

They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
WNY Water Tank is Officially Being Demolished

The water tower is officially being demolished. The skyline is going to look a little different in the northtowns. It really hasn't been in operation for some time so, officially finally got the green-light to do the demo. The water tower in the Village of Kenmore is coming down in...
