NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO