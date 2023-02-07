Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Lower East Side slashing leaves would-be peacemaker injured, cops say
Police are looking for a woman who allegedly slashed a man’s wrist after intervening in a dispute in the Lower East Side. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Lower East Side slashing on Monday afternoon injured...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Two shot in Harlem after apparent dispute: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are searching for a man after two people were shot in Harlem Tuesday, police said. According to police sources, the incident occurred at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 27 outside of...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
Shocking video shows gunmen open fire in fatal Bronx shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three others wounded in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police
THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a purple Honda HRV with New York tags.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
NYPD: 4 men shot in Tremont; 1 victim has died
Law enforcement officials say the incident broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Friday. The ages of the four men are unknown.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man punches victim and takes cellphone in early-morning Meatpacking District robbery
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a man in the Meatpacking District last month. According to the NYPD, at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 16 a 59-year-old man was walking eastbound...
fox5ny.com
Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man cuffed for stabbing man to death in Greenwich Village
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A Brooklyn man was cuffed for stabbing a man to death in Greenwich Village last spring. According to police, at 1:27 a.m. on May 13 officers from the 6th Precinct responded to...
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out
NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
fox5ny.com
Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan
NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Sword-wielding suspect assaults man near Tribeca train station: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a sword-wielding suspect who assaulted a man on a Tribeca street on Thursday morning. According to police, at 9:21 a.m. on Oct. 20 a 29-year-old man was on...
fox5ny.com
NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
