Lower East Side slashing leaves would-be peacemaker injured, cops say

Police are looking for a woman who allegedly slashed a man's wrist after intervening in a dispute in the Lower East Side. A Lower East Side slashing on Monday afternoon injured...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Two shot in Harlem after apparent dispute: cops

Cops are searching for a man after two people were shot in Harlem Tuesday, police said. According to police sources, the incident occurred at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 27 outside of...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops

The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Truck driver tried to lure teen girl off Bronx street: police

THROGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The driver of a white box truck tried to lure a 14-year-old girl off a Throgs Neck street, officials said late Thursday. The teen was walking near Milton Place around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1 when a man got out of the truck and approached her, according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Man attempted to lure 14-year-old girl into truck in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a man they said attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl into his truck in the Bronx. The alleged incident happened last Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of Lawton Avenue and Milton Place in Throgs Neck. According to police, the girl...
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man cuffed for stabbing man to death in Greenwich Village

A Brooklyn man was cuffed for stabbing a man to death in Greenwich Village last spring. According to police, at 1:27 a.m. on May 13 officers from the 6th Precinct responded to...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell

Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out

NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Over 60 cars found with red spray paint on them in Manhattan

NEW YORK - More than 60 cars were found with red spray paint on them on the Upper West Side. According to the NYPD, the calls came in Tuesday morning for around 65 cars parked along Riverside Drive, between 99th and 110th streets. The cars had a big bright red...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake

NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
