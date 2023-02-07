FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO