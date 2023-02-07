ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

APD asks for help in robbery investigation

ALACHUA, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Alachua Police Department responded to the 15200 Block of NW 150th Road in One 51 Apartments for a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an elderly victim. The victim had arrived home and was...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Residents are relieved after police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28 for the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, and injured another person. Police say Parker was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. Residents like Brittany Bailey are relieved that the suspect is behind bars. “I’m kind of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road

VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
VALDOSTA, GA
niceville.com

Dealing pure methamphetamine lands Florida man in prison

FLORIDA – An admitted Florida methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Shawn Curtis Robinson, Jr., 33, of Jacksonville, to 10 years in federal prison for distributing over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine. Robinson pleaded guilty on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars

FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
riverbendnews.org

Shooter killed by FHP trooper at Live Oak Busy Bee

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a shooting at the diesel pumps at the Live Oak Busy Bee. A witness states a heavy-set caucasian male, who had pulled his semi-truck up to the diesel pumps, began causing a disturbance by firing a weapon at an FHP trooper. Shots were exchanged between the two, which resulted in the man being shot and killed. The trooper, however, was not injured.
LIVE OAK, FL

