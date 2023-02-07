Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested, found hiding in dumpster after ACSO chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - ACSO deputies arrested a man Saturday afternoon after an on-foot chase led to him to a nearby dumpster. Deputies received multiple calls about an incident on Southwest Williston Road and 13th Street involving two men in a physical altercation, leading to a gun being drawn. At...
alachuachronicle.com
APD asks for help in robbery investigation
ALACHUA, Fla. – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Alachua Police Department responded to the 15200 Block of NW 150th Road in One 51 Apartments for a report of a robbery that had just occurred to an elderly victim. The victim had arrived home and was...
Police In Florida Need Your Help In Locating A Stolen Horse
Authorities in Florida need your help in locating a stolen horse named Whiskey. According to police, the horse pictured above was stolen sometime during the evening of February 7th or the morning of February 8th from a property at State Road 31 and Suzan Drive,
WCJB
Residents are relieved after police arrest murder suspect in deadly shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested Dallvion Parker, 28 for the murder of Brittany Avery-Hoisington, 33, and Trayvon Sheppard, 21, and injured another person. Police say Parker was the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims. Residents like Brittany Bailey are relieved that the suspect is behind bars. “I’m kind of...
Have you seen them?: SAPD attempts to identify witnesses in killing behind O’Steen’s
St. Augustine Police Department’s criminal investigations division is attempting to identify the individuals pictured.
2 men arrested, found with gun and stolen mailbox key after high speed chase in St. Johns County
A high speed chase and pit maneuver in St. Johns County took down two men who now face several mail theft related charges.
valdostatoday.com
Woman arrested in Valdosta after lying on road
VALDOSTA – A 39-year-old Madison, FL resident was arrested after she laid on N. Troup Street, impeding traffic. Arrested: Barbara Roberson, African American female, 39 years of age, Madison, Fl resident. On February 7, 2023, at approximately 1:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 800 block...
JSO seeks the public’s assistance in locating man with an active arrest warrant
The suspect with an active arrest warrant is 30-year-old Gerald Levar Morton.
niceville.com
Dealing pure methamphetamine lands Florida man in prison
FLORIDA – An admitted Florida methamphetamine dealer has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Shawn Curtis Robinson, Jr., 33, of Jacksonville, to 10 years in federal prison for distributing over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine. Robinson pleaded guilty on...
WCJB
Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating death in Oriely Drive
Around 2:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a battery in progress on Oriely Drive.
niceville.com
Florida meth dealer is dealt more than a decade behind bars
FLORIDA – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Felipe Kearley, 28, of Jacksonville, has been sentenced to 13 years and nine months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for conspiracy to distribute and distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for luring, enticing child at Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for luring and enticing a child under the age of 12 in an incident near Fort White. According to CCSO, 86-year-old Ronald Arnold, a registered sex offender, was caught handing out his address and phone number to a child at a Dollar General in Fort White on Jan. 29.
First Coast News
Man dead after stabbing on the Westside Saturday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a stabbing on the Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:30 p.m., JSO patrol officers responded to the 3800 block of Oriely Drive in reference to a battery in progress. Upon the arrival, JSO officers located a man on the ground outside a residence suffering from multiple stab wounds.
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
cbs12.com
Woman wanted in connection to attempted murder found hiding in Martin County
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman who was wanted in connection to an attempted murder in another county has finally been located in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Ta’liah Amond King had a warrant for her arrest in Jacksonville in connection to an attempted murder.
Man dead in shooting involving Florida Highway Patrol trooper at Busy Bee gas station in Live Oak
A man was killed in a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper at the Busy Bee gas station and travel center on U.S. 129 near Interstate 10 on Tuesday night.
Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrest 10 for sale and/or trafficking of illegal drugs
Baker County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives have worked hard to disrupt the illegal drug trade in the county.
riverbendnews.org
Shooter killed by FHP trooper at Live Oak Busy Bee
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, between 4:45 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a shooting at the diesel pumps at the Live Oak Busy Bee. A witness states a heavy-set caucasian male, who had pulled his semi-truck up to the diesel pumps, began causing a disturbance by firing a weapon at an FHP trooper. Shots were exchanged between the two, which resulted in the man being shot and killed. The trooper, however, was not injured.
