Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire-Rescue GROWING!
(MURFREESBORO) Rutherford County Fire-Rescue is adding another class of firefighters to protect the community. In addition to the training here in Murfreesboro, hands-on classes have been completed by many of the new firefighters at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy on Unionville-Deason Road, just off highway 231-S. The...
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Schools Career Fair is This Saturday at Stewarts Creek High School from 11AM to 1PM
(Rutherford County, TN Schools) More job opportunities await area residents who would like to be a part of the Rutherford County School system…. That was Dr. Andrea Anthony, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Student Services. Multiple positions need to be filled and there’s also the availability of sign-on bonuses…...
wgnsradio.com
One Person and Three Pets Die in a Thursday Night Fire in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, TN - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported. The 3700 block only has about 13-homes on it. Snell Road sits between Highway 41 and I-24 in Christiana, close to Elam Road. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Also Hosting Job Fair this Saturday, February 11th
(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
ucbjournal.com
Hix Farm Brewery bartender cited
It was determined that there was illegal sale of alcohol to an underage individual. Putnam County – On January 22, 2023, Hix Farm Brewery hosted a private event “DRAG me to BRUNCH” that was sponsored by Upper Cumberland Pride. This event brought unwelcomed guests to our community such as ANTIFA, Proud Boys, and others.
radio7media.com
SCHRA USDA Food Distribution in Lawrence County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED MARCH 9TH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Design phase set to begin for new Wilson County elementary school
Wilson County Schools are bursting at the seams when it comes to enrollment, so much so there are talks of two sites for new elementary schools.
WSMV
‘Catastrophic failure’ caused quarry blast felt throughout Franklin, fire marshal says
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - An explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday was likely the result of a “catastrophic failure,” according to the Franklin Fire Marshal. Fire Marshal Andy King said Dyno Nobel, a private licensed blasting company contracted by the county, was...
wgnsradio.com
Revamped International Student Council acclimates new students to MTSU experience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Megan Richard, coordinator of International Student and Scholar Services, along with staff at the Office of International Affairs wanted to update the International Ambassadors program to make it more impactful and meaningful for MTSU’s around 400 students from other countries. “We changed the name from...
Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against school board member
It was a long and heated night in Wilson County.
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
wgnsradio.com
School Spotlight: La Vergne High School
(La Vergne) Last year, 29 students from LaVergne High School earned their associate degree from Motlow Community College before graduating high school — an opportunity which will open to all students in Rutherford County during the 2023-2024 school year. “They are extremely high achievers,” said Hope Bakari, LaVergne High...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Friday Crash on Broad Near Florence Road
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, February 10th. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales on...
Williamson community pushing to name new school after first Black principal
The one in Spring Hill is where many parents are hoping it's named after an educator who started teaching in the 1930s in a segregated all-Black school in Thompson's Station.
News 2 Gives Back: Honoring Maury County Sheriff Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Our News 2 Gives Back spotlight this week pays tribute to fallen longtime Maury county Sheriff reserve deputy Brad Miller. In December Maury county lost Miller in a line of duty fatality working a construction zone.We are proud to report our News 2 gives back donation drive raised over 12 thousand dollars for […]
wgnsradio.com
4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Mysterious Booming Sound Heard Around Middle Tennessee
Officials noted the likely cause of the loud noise.
Is the TBI investigating Nashville DA's office?
For weeks, an on-going NewsChannel 5 investigation has raised questions about potential misconduct inside Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
Comments / 1