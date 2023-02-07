ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NY

Terry Nberger
3d ago

OBVIOUSLY these hospitals that want to stick to the CDC guidelines (which BTW have been PROVEN faulty in every aspect!!) are MASK-WHOLES! What is a MASK-WHOLE, you may ask? It is one who chooses to be masked, no matter the TRUTH, thereby being affected physically, mentally and spiritually, socially, politically, culturally, etc. Their ability to see, hear, think or understand beyond the mask on their face is no longer possible... UNTIL they rip it off, REPENT and Hear TRUTH!!

Doug Despreaux
3d ago

Who in their right mind would take a vaccine that was was developed and not very well tested in that short time??

Robert Spencer
3d ago

you reinstate all those people you fired and give them back pay from the day you fired them. thats what you do.

