Tennessee State

WJHL

Feds: Tenn. plan to forgo school funds ‘political posturing’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds, describing the proposal as “political posturing. ” “Our students need more — not less — to support their academic recovery and address the youth mental health crisis,” a department spokesperson told […]
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government

The Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, the religious arm of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration, is on the verge of getting state money to fund operations and provide grants to groups across the state. The House Departments and Agencies Subcommittee this week approved HB327, sponsored by House Majority Leader William Lamberth, sending it to the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: State leaders ready to insert religion into government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
WATE

Lt. Governor Randy McNally in hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital Friday after he says he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally, 79, posted to his social media overnight Friday stating he had checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center Thursday. “Tests indicate...
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Titans surprise...
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
fox17.com

TN lawmakers considering limiting community oversight of police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — New restrictions could be coming to Nashville’s Community Oversight Board (COB). State lawmakers are considering a bill that would alter the board and limit its ability to investigate police misconduct. COB is responsible for holding police officers accountable, including investigating officer shootings and citizen...
thunder1320.com

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans paying for solar panels that don’t work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV 4 has uncovered hundreds more Tennesseans are left paying hefty bills for expensive solar panel systems that are not working. Last year, we highlighted issues with the now-closed solar company Pink Energy. We have learned another Tennessee-based solar energy company is getting the attention of multiple state attorneys general.
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
