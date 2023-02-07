ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSJ: Meta’s Horizon Worlds To Open For Teens

Meta is gearing up for a big year for its Horizon Metaverse app by trying to bring in younger users, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Egg Prices Plummet as Poultry Industry Recovers From Bird Flu Wipeout

"Breakfast is getting a bit more affordable as the price of wholesale eggs is on the decline.The average price per dozen eggs has been slashed by more than 50 percent since its peak price of $5.43 on December 19. Now, they'll cost you $2.61. The assumption is that poultry farms that were forced to cull their egg-producing hens have begun producing eggs again.Last year, the U.S. saw the deadliest bird flu outbreak in history across 46 states as 52.7 million chickens died. However, the majority of the deaths were from culling, a process of depopulation in an attempt to stop a...
US Jet Shoots Down Unknown Object Flying Off Alaska Coast

"By Zeke Miller and Colleen LongA U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman. He described the object as roughly the size of a small car and said it was shot down near the U.S.-Canada border.It was the second time in a week U.S. officials had downed some type of flying object over the...
ALASKA STATE
Wall Street Opens Lower as More Earnings Reports Roll In

"Stocks are opening modestly picky on Wall Street as traders absorb more earnings reports from big U.S. companies. Chipotle Mexican Grill sank after delivering a weak report card, while Uber rose after its results came in ahead of what analysts were expecting. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the two-year Treasury was slightly lower. European markets were trading higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Entertainment giant Disney reports after the closing bell.THIS IS A BREAKING...
Used Car Prices Rise Again Due to Unexpected Demand

"Used cars were one of the biggest contributors to inflation over the past two years. Now, despite steady price declines in recent months, dealerships are hiking their prices once again. According to Cox Automotive's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, prices were up 2.5 percent in January from the month before, even as they remain down 12.8 percent from a year ago. Cox noted that the increase is due to higher-than-expected demand for the season. The trend could stem from consumers playing catch-up. In 2022, buyers backed out of the market due to elevated prices and shortage of supply, driving down prices by 15 percent. The average listing for a used vehicle was $27,143 in December. Just last month, Cox reported the market had returned to its pre-COVID normal. Now that narrative could be in doubt. "
Market Minute: Roku and DoorDash Partner, Meta Tells Managers to Get to Work & Powell on Inflation

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. POWELL ON INFLATION Despite inflation cooling down in recent months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Wednesday said the U.S. economy still has a long way to go. “The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy," he said. That means more rate hikes are coming down the pike, though likely at a slower pace than last year. The Fed raised its benchmark rate just a quarter of a...
Need2Know: February 8, 2022

Support pours in for Turkey and Syria earthquake support, a fire broke out during a United Airlines flight, and more officers are expected to be charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Here is everything you Need2Know for February 8, 2023.
Pentagon: China's Conducted Spy Balloon Program for Years

"By Tara Copp and Lolita C. BaldorThe Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday.When similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons, said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. But he said “subsequent intelligence analysis” allowed the U.S. to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the program.He refused to provide any new...
HAWAII STATE
Hundreds of Thousands of Students Never Returned to School Amid Pandemic

"Hundreds of thousands of school age students went missing from the public school rolls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been accounted for since.A study by the Associated Press and Stanford University found that about 240,000 students across 21 states could not be accounted for in any school in the country. Enrollment at U.S. public schools fell overall by 710,000 between the 2019-2022 school years. Those who could be counted had enrolled in private schools, others were homeschooled, and the remaining students moved. During the height of the pandemic, school districts across the country went door-to-door in an...
Market Minute: Meta Restores Trump's Access, Neuralink Controversy & Mortgage Rates Rising

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. NEURALINK CONTROVERSY The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Elon Musk's company Neuralink over the alleged shipment of hazardous materials. The agency said it started the probe after animal welfare group Physicians Committee of Responsible Medicine (PCRM) reached out with evidence, including emails and other documents, that point to unsafe packaging and shipment of monkey brains — some which might have carried infectious diseases. MORTGAGE RATES RISING AGAINMortgage rates rose for the first time in 2023 this week, as a blockbuster jobs report last Friday bolstered the case for...
