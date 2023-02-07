Delta Raises Flight Crew Pay By 5%

"It's tax season and while some Americans are looking to get a jump on filing months ahead of the April 18 deadline, the IRS is suggesting that some people hold off.The IRS is weighing whether to consider state tax rebates as taxable income. The funds in question were provided by 19 states to offer taxpayers inflation relief. Some states have already made the decision that the inflation relief refunds are not taxable. The IRS is now considering how to handle them on the federal level."There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex," the agency said in a statement.The issue is also cause for concern for tax pros who are seeking guidance on how to accurately help Americans file their returns. Some are considering processing returns and making amendments once a decision has been made.The affected states include Alaska, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, south Carolina and Virginia.The IRS said it expects to make a decision on the matter in the coming days."
Comments / 0