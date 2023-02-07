Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
East Knox Elementary addition one step closer to being completed
HOWARD — The East Knox Board of Education approved nearly $40,000 in furniture spending for the elementary school addition, expected to be completed in March. The $39,112.03 for loose furniture will be used for teacher's desks and other small committees, East Knox Supt. Steve Larcomb said at Thursday's board of education meeting.
Knox Pages
Neely named MVPD Officer of the Year
MOUNT VERNON — Josh Neely didn't grow up dead-set on becoming a police officer. The Knox County native graduated from East Knox High School in 2009 and went straight into manufacturing, working 10 years for FT Precision in Fredericktown before spending six months at Next Generation Films in Lexington.
Knox Pages
Robert Michael Campbell
Robert Michael “Mike” Campbell, age 56, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, while living at the Echoing Hills Residential Center in Warsaw, Ohio. He was born on March 11, 1966, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of Edgar M. and Patricia M. (Finnell) Campbell.
Knox Pages
Centerburg Village Council evaluates sewer rate study, considers increase
CENTERBURG — According to Kleinfelder consultant Jack Jones, the village is in an “enviable position” regarding its sewer fund. Now the village must perform a balancing act to keep revenue, expenses, and reserves in proper proportion. Jones and Paula Henrion presented the results of Kleinfelder's 2023 sewer...
Knox Pages
Fredericktown police reports from Jan.29 to Feb. 4
FREDERICKTOWN -- The Fredericktown Police Department offered its latest information from the weekly report, spanning Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. The week included 15 warnings and two criminal citations.
Knox Pages
Carol L. Rinker
Carol L. Rinker, age 84, of Howard passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Knox Community Hospital. In keeping with Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Carol will be privately interred, next to her husband William, in Mansfield Cemetery. To plant a tree in memory...
Comments / 0