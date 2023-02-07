Read full article on original website
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals-Kansas City Royals trade, Shohei Ohtani
As we count down to the moment when the World Baseball Classic rosters are announced (Thursday at 6 p.m. Eastern time on MLB Network), let’s take a look at some of the latest MLB news, including a trade involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals as well as the latest rumor buzz surrounding Shohei Ohtani.
Yankees: One darkhorse candidate to win the starting left field job
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has already provided a few names that will compete for the starting left-field job. Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial will have a crack, but I wouldn’t rule out one dark horse candidate, Rafael Ortega. We know what Hicks offers the...
Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move
Though he is now officially retired, Albert Pujols is still making moves. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the 11-time All-Star Pujols is leaving his longtime agent Dan Lozano and hiring Roc Nation Sports. Heyman adds that Roc Nation, the agency founded by rapper Jay-Z, will be repping Pujols in his... The post Albert Pujols pulls interesting business move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season
The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
Yankees: One sleeper prospect who could compete for the starting LF job
Yankees OF prospect Elijah Dunham is finally getting the shot he deserves to crack the big-league roster. Dunham was named to the Yankees’ official 29 NRIs for this year’s Spring Training and will be able to compete for a spot on the OD roster right out of the gate. Though he’s far from a certainty to make the team, he’s getting his shot, and that’s enough for me.
Mets’ Buck Showalter doesn’t sound thrilled about losing players to World Baseball Classic
This year, the World Baseball classic is scheduled to take place in March during spring training. The first round WBC begins on March 8, with the championship game on March 21. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s not an ideal timeline, especially with new MLB rules being...
Could Signing Be Imminent For Red Sox? Here's Why It Would Make Sense
Spring training is right around the corner but that may not mean the Boston Red Sox are done making moves. Boston has made a plethora of additions this offseason and has been connected to even more players it wasn't able to sign. At this point in the offseason things have started to slow down on the rumor front for many teams, but the Red Sox still sound pretty active.
Update on Mets legend Keith Hernandez-SNY contract talks
When will SNY and Keith Hernandez figure out a deal?. There reportedly is progress. The New York Post’s Mike Puma tweeted Thursday: Hearing there has been progress in the contract talks between SNY and Keith Hernandez. The two sides are considered not far apart on a new multi-year agreement, but there is still work to be done before it can be completed.’
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Watch: New York Mets' Super Bowl ad
The Mets have purchased a 30-second ad in this year's Super Bowl for $1 million, per The New York Post. Super Bow LVII will kick off in Glendale, Ariz, on Sunday, which is the biggest annual event for the NFL, and the Mets want to make sure people know that baseball is right around the corner.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Officially Signs With Dodgers As He Attempts Big League Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers are continuing to make moves. Los Angeles officially signed former Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Rubby De La Rosa to a minor-league deal Friday, according to the MiLB Transaction Log. De La Rosa was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent...
Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message
The biggest story in baseball in 2023 will be about the contract and team status of a player after the season ends- and perhaps even in-season if there’s a trade. Shohei Ohtani is a free agent after the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he’s likely to get a record-breaking contract. After all, he’s essentially Read more... The post Angels owner offers clear Shohei Ohtani message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mets Morning News: Countdown to baseball
David Peterson is confidant he can be an asset to the rotation this season. Howie Rose chatted with Steve Cohen, covering a variety of topics related to the team and the organization as a whole. Around the National League East. After some hesitation by the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr. will...
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
Both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees enter spring training with questions surrounding middle infield depth. The Yankees enter camp with established veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa, rookie Oswald Peraza -- No. 3 Yankees prospect according to MLB Pipeline -- and Anthony Volpe -- No. 1 Yankees prospect -- expected to be called up at some point in 2023 after reaching Triple-A last season. The Yankees also have Oswaldo Cabrera, a natural infielder who has been converted to the outfield to get his bat in the lineup.
Yankees betting big on 2 young bullpen arms in 2023
The Yankees are quickly approaching the 2023 season, with spring training starting in just two weeks. The bullpen is one of the team’s stronger units, but they are betting big on a few young players who don’t have much experience at the MLB level. Having lost Aroldis Chapman,...
Projecting the Mets’ Opening Day roster — and where there’s still intrigue
Are there any jobs actually up for grabs? The Mets will officially open spring training on Wednesday with almost everybody, it seems, locked into spots on the 26-man roster. But there are jobs to be won, especially at the back end of the bullpen. And, of course, an injury in camp could turn a position that was thought settled into a spirited competition. All that considered, let’s project the Mets’ 26-man Opening Day roster: Infielders (5): Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar — all of whom are headed to the World Baseball Classic — are set with Luis Guillorme returning as...
Mets continue front-office overhaul
The New York Mets are making more changes. Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager and is leaving the Mets, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Alderson joined the Mets in 2011 as a pro scout. He was named pro scouting...
Does Justin Pugh want to return to the Giants?
The New York Giants selected Justin Pugh out of Syracuse in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. His time in New York was respectable, although not spectacular, as he transitioned between playing right tackle and left guard. The now 32-year-old is coming off a five-year, $44.7 million contract from the Arizona Cardinals.
Mets, assistant GM Bryn Alderson part ways
Bryn Alderson is no longer an assistant general manager with the Mets and is leaving the organization, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, has been with the organization since 2011. He was originally brought aboard in a scouting role but was promoted to assistant general manager in July of 2021. This came in the middle of an unstable period for the club’s front office. Jared Porter was hired as general manager in December of 2020 but sexual assault allegations surfaced shortly thereafter and he was fired in January of 2021. Zack Scott was named the acting general manager at that time but he was charged with a DWI, of which he was later acquitted, in September 2021 and dismissed in the subsequent months. Billy Eppler was named general manager in November of 2021 and has been leading the baseball operations ever since.
