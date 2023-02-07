Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Disney’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is a slick, stylish break from the MCU and all its baggage
The Disney Channel’s new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur cartoon from executive producers Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, and Steve Loter is a kids’ show in the sense that its story about a girl fighting crime with her pet dinosaur is aimed squarely at a younger audience. For all of its super sci-fi whimsy and jokiness, the series knows better than to talk down to its viewers, which is one of the main reasons why its music-forward exploration of things like gentrification and trolling work so well.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
The Verge
Jason Momoa has family feelings in the trailer for Fast X
Since Fast Five, each Fast & Furious movie has gotten more patently ridiculous than the last. The series has sent cars into space, returned two characters from the dead, and perhaps most incredulously, proposes that somehow John Cena and Vin Diesel are biological brothers. For the Fast X trailer, it feels like the series is taking a step back from its action movie power creep and returning to its roots as a good old-fashioned family drama with the occasional exploding car. After all, not too many places you can go once you’ve gone to space. Maybe underwater?
BSO plan to digitize John Williams concerts almost complete
BOSTON - An effort to digitize more than 200 Boston Pops radio broadcasts conducted by John Williams from 1979 until 1991 is almost complete, the Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday, Williams' 91st birthday.The project to preserve 233 live radio broadcasts that were recorded on 256 one-quarter inch (0.63 centimeter) reel-to-reel analog tapes that were becoming increasingly fragile and in danger of chemical deterioration was funded by grants totaling $24,000 from the Grammy Museum and the Council on Library and Information Resource.The recordings chronicle Williams' work with guest performers from a broad spectrum of the entertainment industry: classical artists like Yo-Yo Ma and...
The Verge
Owen Wilson channels his inner Bob Ross in the first trailer for Paint
First, Daniel Radcliffe took on the role of Weird Al. Now, Owen Wilson is doing the same for Bob Ross — kind of. The first trailer for Paint shows Wilson playing a very Bob Ross-like character, right down to the large hair and calming asides. But the movie is technically about a fictionalized version of Ross, named Carl Nargle. The film follows Nargle’s rise to become the No. 1 cable access painter in Vermont before being faced with a young rival who threatens his place.
The Verge
A live-action Spider-Man Noir series is coming from Amazon
Spider-Man Noir might not be returning in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequels, but apparently the hardboiled, black-and-white Marvel hero is about to make his live-action debut in a new Amazon series. Variety reports that Sony and Amazon are developing a currently untitled Spider-Man series that “will follow...
The Verge
Luther is back in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Fallen Sun
Things aren’t looking so great for John Luther in the first trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun. The upcoming Netflix film sees Idris Elba return as the beleaguered detective, and the new clip shows him breaking out of prison in order to solve a crime that continues to haunt him before going up against a menacing new villain played by Andy Serkis.
Comments / 0