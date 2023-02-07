Since Fast Five, each Fast & Furious movie has gotten more patently ridiculous than the last. The series has sent cars into space, returned two characters from the dead, and perhaps most incredulously, proposes that somehow John Cena and Vin Diesel are biological brothers. For the Fast X trailer, it feels like the series is taking a step back from its action movie power creep and returning to its roots as a good old-fashioned family drama with the occasional exploding car. After all, not too many places you can go once you’ve gone to space. Maybe underwater?

21 HOURS AGO