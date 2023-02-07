Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Student brings gun to Princeton Community Middle School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Princeton Community Middle School student is accused of bringing a gun to school Friday morning, Principal Dave Mackzum confirmed. According to a letter the school sent out, a staff member saw the gun and followed the school’s safety protocol. Once the gun was obtained, the...
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
WLWT 5
Student arrested, charged after bringing gun to Princeton Middle School
CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Friday after school officials said they brought a gun to school. Princeton Community Middle School (PCMS) Principal Dave Mackzum sent out a notice to family and community members Friday afternoon stating the incident is being handled by police. According to the letter, a...
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
WLWT 5
FBI searching for missing Dayton mother as the family continues to find her
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a missing mother. A large-scale search is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 for the 30 year old from Dayton. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police.
WLWT 5
Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows
It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
Fox 19
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school. At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.
Fox 19
Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
WLWT 5
Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her
A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground
Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.
Fox 19
45 residents displaced after stairs collapse at West Price Hill apartment complex
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of people are staying at a hotel Friday after a staircase at their West Price Hill apartment complex collapsed. Apartment management is providing hotel rooms to the 45 people who are unable to get inside their apartments, according to the Red Cross. Yojana Lucas Ramirez says...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police seeking help investigating Over-the-Rhine shooting
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Over-the-Rhine this weekend and is asking for camera footage in the area. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. District One investigators are asking for citizens near the...
Cincinnati City Council Passes New Gun Laws: 'Lock it Up or Get Locked Up'
City leaders are preparing to take on the state in court for more freedom to enact local gun restrictions.
Watch: Corryville barber goes viral with haircut video of boy with Down syndrome
Vernon Jackson gives free haircuts to kids with special needs through his GIFTED program. Every third Monday and Wednesday of each month, Jackson holds GIFTED events at Noble Barber & Beauty.
WLWT 5
Warren County driver accused of shooting at another car while under the influence
MASON, Ohio — A Lebanon man was indicted this week on multiple counts following a shooting near Kings Mills Road and State Route 741 in January. Gilbert Brummett, 32, faces a felonious assault charge in addition to two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.
WLWT 5
Arbitrators uphold firing of Cincinnati officer, saying 'pure evil' tattoo violates policy
CINCINNATI — Arbitrators have upheld the firing of a Cincinnati officer who was reassigned and then fired after tattooing the words "pure" and "evil" on his hands. According to police command, former officer Eric Weyda's tattoos were in violation of department policy. He was fired last spring for refusing...
