Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
WCVB
Bruins invite longtime Massachusetts youth hockey coach battling cancer to practice
BOSTON — A beloved longtime Massachusetts youth hockey coach is now facing what may be his toughest opponent yet: advanced cancer. Dave Charbonneau, a Brookline Youth Hockey coach, was recently diagnosed with stage IV cancer. Through it all, Charbonneau remains determined to help his kids learn the game. The...
After 2-year hiatus, Clark Tournament returns: Here are the seedings and schedule
The seedings and schedule for the Clark Tournament was announced Thursday. The tournament returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID pandemic, and it will have a new look with the addition of a girls' tournament and feature games played at Oxford High and Grafton High. Shepherd Hill (large) and David Prouty (small) are the top seeds in the boys' basketball brackets, while Grafton (large) and Millbury (small) earned the top spots in the girls' basketball...
‘A very gentle soul’: Head of St. John’s Prep in Danvers identifies student found dead in Andover
The 12-year-old boy who was found shot to death alongside his parents inside a home in Andover early Thursday morning was a beloved student at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, the school’s headmaster said.
WCVB
Needham seventh-grade student, who comes from family that serves, wins veteran essay contest
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A Needham middle school student wrote and won a statewide essay contest about veterans. “A veteran is a person who has given their time to serve and protect our country,” student Dennis Ching said. “This is a great sacrifice for people they do not even know.”
WCVB
Senior Salon days provide more than just haircuts at Lexington's Minutemen Technical High School
LEXINGTON, Mass. — It's a self-care day for a number of older adults in the salon at Minuteman Technical High School in Lexington. Hair is cut, washed and styled by students eager to learn. “I just love that we can make people feel beautiful not only on the outside...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
YAHOO!
Brockton attorney for Duxbury's Lindsay Clancy has long list of high-profile clients
PLYMOUTH — From the girlfriend of mobster James “Whitey” Bulger to Boston Red Sox slugger Mo Vaughn, the lawyer hired to represent the Duxbury mother charged in the deaths of her three children has a long list of high-profile clients spanning several decades. Brockton-based attorney Kevin Reddington,...
WCVB
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing 12 stores in Mass.
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 12 stores across Massachusetts. The company is shuttering its locations in North Dartmouth, Raynham, North Attleboro, Dedham, Hudson, Burlington, Leominster, Hadley and Pittsfield. The company also announced in December that it was closing its stores in Seekonk, Milford and Dorchester. The retailer...
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
WCVB
Massachusetts emu escapes, leads owners, police on chase through several towns, city
EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A Massachusetts emu that escaped from its home in East Bridgewater Thursday night was back with its owner after leading him and police on a chase through Brockton. Surveillance video shows Mallory the emu strolling through an intersection in Brockton while another video posted on...
Two Green Line operators placed on paid leave after college student trapped under train, loses leg
Two Green Line operators have been placed on paid leave in connection with an MBTA trolly incident that left a Boston college student without a leg.
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
‘Borg’ drinking trend on college campuses raises concerns among Boston health experts
A drink called the borg, which stands for “blackout rage gallon", is making regular appearances on TikTok and other social media platforms.
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month
Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
WCVB
Massachusetts 12-year-old with life-threatening heart condition has 'wish' granted
STONEHAM, Mass. — A Stoneham, Massachusetts, middle schooler received an out of this world surprise Friday afternoon. Passionate "Star Wars" fan, 12-year-old Callum Lemanski, has a life-threatening heart condition, but through the Make a Wish Foundation, his dreams are coming true. Lemanski is heading to Disney World so that...
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!
When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
‘Jeopardy!’ question on iconic Boston tower stumps contestants
Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants were truly stumped as none of them were able to answer this question about one of Boston’s most iconic towers. One of the last questions in the show’s second round was from a category called “The Corporate Structure.” The $400 question asked, “This Boston tower built by a financial company has been officially renamed 200 Claredon – much less patriotic.”
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
