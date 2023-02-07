Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
WLWT 5
FBI searching for missing Dayton mother as the family continues to find her
DAYTON, Ohio — The FBI is now getting involved in the search for a missing mother. A large-scale search is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 for the 30 year old from Dayton. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood, according to Dayton police.
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
Fox 19
Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
WLWT 5
Mom upset over how son was handled after bullets found at Harrison Elementary
HARRISON, Ohio — After a third day of investigation, there was still no determination about where two live rounds of ammunition found at Harrison Elementary school came from. But a portion of the mystery was cleared up. Tiffany Patton's 10-year-old son is in the clear. She says the school...
Fox 19
Former CPD officer on probation for tax crimes asked judge to end it after just weeks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Cincinnati police officer recently sentenced to two years probation for tax crimes served just six weeks before asking the judge to end it, court records show. Diondre Winstead wants to leave Ohio and “essentially start a new life” after struggling to find a job since...
Fox 19
4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
Cincinnati City Council Passes New Gun Laws: 'Lock it Up or Get Locked Up'
City leaders are preparing to take on the state in court for more freedom to enact local gun restrictions.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
Fox 19
Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School
HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
WLWT 5
Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her
A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
WLWT 5
Clermont County native critically injured, partially paralyzed in California crash
A Williamsburg, Ohio, native, critically injured and partially paralyzed in a crash in California, is hoping to get back home. Dakota Evans, 30, has been in the intensive care unit of a San Bernardino hospital since mid-December. His father, Bobby Evans, says his son has overcome a lot in two...
Cincinnati firefighter accused of assaulting woman
Brandon Freeman is accused of grabbing a woman's neck and slamming her into a wall, according to court documents.
Fox 19
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021. According to Taylor Mill police, Walters...
WLWT 5
Student arrested, charged after bringing gun to Princeton Middle School
CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Friday after school officials said they brought a gun to school. Princeton Community Middle School (PCMS) Principal Dave Mackzum sent out a notice to family and community members Friday afternoon stating the incident is being handled by police. According to the letter, a...
Fox 19
NKY student accused of writing violent threats moved to new school, parents say
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A sense of relief. That is how one parent says they feel after being told a student accused of making written threats is no longer at the school. At the last Boone County School Board of Education meeting in January, parents voiced their displeasure after the student was readmitted.
Cincinnati City Council passes gun laws addressing safe storage, possession
Guns should be in a safe, lock box or another device that prevents them from being used or accessed. Any parents who do not properly store their guns can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor.
