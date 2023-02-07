ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati man indicted on multiple securities-related charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been indicted on multiple security-related charges, officials with the Ohio Department of Commerce announced. John Torok, 70, was indicted on Thursday by a Hamilton County grand jury on two counts of publishing false securities statements, a first-degree felony, and one count each of telecommunications fraud, a second-degree felony, theft and falsification, both third-degree felonies.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Good Samaritan tackles alleged robber in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time when a robber tried getting away with a man’s stolen wallet. The alleged attack happened at the Hopple Street BP station on Wednesday. Larry Kephart says he just finished visiting his son and was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

4 people charged in pandemic unemployment fraud, court records show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four suspects were indicted Wednesday in connection with a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance fraud that occurred in 2021, according to the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas’ initial filing. Donesha Shepard, 30, Nia Beebe, 42, Shaqunia Marie Benion, 31, and Jervonta Tyona Rowland, 26, were allegedly involved...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Bullets, shell casings found at Harrison Elementary School

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be a heightened police presence at Harrison Elementary School Friday after bullets and shell casings were located at the school, according to Superintendent John Hamstra. The district says an investigation was launched after one bullet was found on the floor of the cafeteria Thursday...
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Dayton mother missing for months, family pleading to find her

A family is searching for their loved one after she went missing in late December. Her abandoned car was recently discovered in Middletown near a park with some of her belongings inside. According to police, 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen on Dec. 27 leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to shooting, killing his girlfriend

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter on Feb. 2, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Shane Walters, of Taylor Mill, was arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend, Megan McCray on Feb. 10. 2021. According to Taylor Mill police, Walters...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Student arrested, charged after bringing gun to Princeton Middle School

CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Friday after school officials said they brought a gun to school. Princeton Community Middle School (PCMS) Principal Dave Mackzum sent out a notice to family and community members Friday afternoon stating the incident is being handled by police. According to the letter, a...
CINCINNATI, OH

