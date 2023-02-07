Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total of 11,073 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

2 DAYS AGO