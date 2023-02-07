Make Stovetops Look New With This Deep Clean Routine

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Do you know what can get pretty long and tedious? Cleaning your stove. I can’t find one person who actually likes to do it, even if there are various tips like ‘take the door of your oven off to clean it or ‘ use pink stuff .’ But what if you wanted a good, deep clean?



Well, you could always use these tips from Chantel Mila and get that gorgeous, sparkling-clean stovetop you’ve always wanted with just a bit of time and some elbow grease!

So, this isn’t a quick and easy hack for cleaning your stovetop. Rather, it is a deep-clean that is going to ensure that your stove top has never looked better, so just be prepared to take a bit of time out of your day, maybe once a month, to keep it looking fabulous.

Start by taking off all of the grills and putting them into your sink before allowing them to soak in a combination of scalding hot water and Dawn dish soap. Now, I know there are a lot of other great cleaners out there, but really I don’t think there is a single person who has been done dirty when it comes to just a bit of Dawn.

Next, focus on your burners. This step is something I, admittedly, often skip simply because I never really knew how to clean these things (or that they even came off for the longest time!) Take your burners off and soak them separately in a mix of baking soda, lemon, and boiling water until all the gunk and grease comes off with a simple wipe.

Finally, mix up a paste from Dish soap and baking soda and use that to scrub and clean the actual stovetop and burner bases. Wash, rinse, dry, and replace everything and you should finally have that gorgeous stove top you’ve been dreaming about, without having to go out and buy a brand-new stove!



