Sure, This Minimalist Book Vase May Not Be Needed, but It's Stunning (and Affordable) So Why Not?

By Shawna Davis
 3 days ago

Why does it seem as though that the more time you spend scrolling through TikTok, the more you find things you don’t necessarily need, but desperately want? Welp, thanks to TikTok user @absalz , that’s exactly how I’m currently feeling.

She recently uploaded a video showing her new beautiful book vase and yeah, I know I don’t need it, but I want it!

Isn’t this such a unique and beautiful vase ?! This unique Amazon find is made of acrylic, can potentially blend in with the rest of your books on your bookshelf and is the perfect gift for both book lovers and plant parents alike! What makes this even better is you’re not limited to solely using the book vase to house beautiful flowers — you can put whatever you like in the vase! You can use it to hold kitchen utensils, makeup brushes or as a wedding gift to your bridal party.

The options are endless with this beautiful dècor piece and unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers of the video are just as amazed with this cute find as I am!

